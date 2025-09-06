 Skip navigation
Third seeded Malcolm Stewart withdraws from SuperMotocross opener after zMax Dragway practice crash

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published September 6, 2025 11:30 AM

CONCORD, North Carolina: Malcolm Stewart crashed during Friday’s practice for the SuperMotocross World Championship opener at zMax Dragway and has retired from the event after attempting to set a fast time in qualification.

Stewart ran as high as sixth in Qualification 1 before retiring. Times continued to increase and Stewart was ultimately credited 16th overall (last) among the seeded riders.

“In the infield section, on a three-on, I came up a little short and a handlebar caught me just below my stomach area and I threw my back out at the same time,” Stewart reported on Race Day Live.

Stewart came into the weekend seeded third overall after finishing third in the Pro Motocross season. Stewart’s spot in the evening program will be filled by the Wild Card (Last Chance Qualifier) race. That means seven riders will advance from the Wild Card.

“We tried to do the best we could and I went out there for [qualification], and I can’t hold myself up,” Stewart said. “There is a lot of core that is involved in racing a motorcycle and I absolutely don’t have any right now in that area, so we will just have to sit this one out, try to rest up and get ready for St. Louis.”

With double points for Round 2 in St. Louis and triple points in Las Vegas, Stewart believes he can still have a productive playoffs.