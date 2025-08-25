Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Budds Creek: Haiden Deegan scores seventh win

A Moto 1 penalty denied Haiden Deegan his sixth weekend sweep of 2025, but he made a statement in Moto 2 of the Budds Creek National in Mechanicsville, Maryland, with a 13.5-second win over Jo Shimoda.

Despite being relegated to second in the first race, Deegan secured enough points to win his fourth consecutive SuperMotocross League (SMX) 250 championship with one moto remaining. It was his fifth 250 title overall, and he enters the SMX Playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

Deegan ended the 2025 Pro Motocross season with seven overall victories and three second-place finishes. In 11 rounds, he finished second at least once in one of the weekend races in every round and swept the motos five times. In 22 motos, he scored 13 wins, finished second on seven occasions, and third once. The only time he finished off the podium was because of a Moto 1 crash at RedBud when he was 14th.

Deegan was not the only rider docked in Moto 1. His penalty for jumping during a red cross flag condition and passing a rider was matched by second-place Jo Shimoda. Tom Vialle, Daxton Bennick, and Brodie Connolly were also docked five championship points for jumping as the Alpinestars Medical team attended to Canadian rider, Cole Pranger.

Shimoda crossed under the checkered flag second in Moto 1, but was moved back to third with his penalty. In the second moto, he scored another second-place finish to cap off a season that saw him run behind Deegan more often than he would like. Nevertheless, Shimoda won three rounds dominantly at RedBud, Washougal, and Unadilla. After scoring that first win during the Fourth of July weekend, he was never worse than third.

Levi Kitchen secured the final spot on the podium with results of fourth in Moto 1 and third in Moto 2. He struggled five rounds between standing on the podium in Southwick and his solid Budds Creek ride.

Garrett Marchbanks needed a solid ride at Budds Creek to solidify his third-place ranking in SMX seeding, and his fourth-place overall finish with results of eighth in Moto 1 and fourth in Moto 2 was more than enough to accomplish the feat. He also finished third in the Pro Motocross championship.

Nate Thrasher rounded out the top five with results of seventh and fifth. This was his first top-five of the 2025 season and third top-10.

Moto 1 winner Cole Davies failed to get a strong start in the second race and spent most of the first half outside the top 20. Only able to climb to 17th at the end of Moto 2, he was credited with seventh overall.

Vialle suffered an undisclosed injury in Moto 1 to finish 11th. He failed to mount up for the second race and was 17th overall.

Here are the 250 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 11 at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland:

Results

Overall Results

Moto 1

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Moto 2

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

250 MX Rider Points

250 SuperMotocross Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 11 in Budds Creek (points earners):

1. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha [2-1]

2. Jo Shimoda, Honda [3-2]

3. Levi Kitchen, Kawasaki [4-3]

4. Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki [8-4]

5. Nate Thrasher, Yamaha [7-5]

6. Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki [6-6]

7. Cole Davies, Yamaha [1-17]

8. Drew Adams, Kawasaki [5-10]

9. Ryder DiFrancesco, GasGas [10-8]

10. Dilan Schwartz, Yamaha [13-9]

11. Maximus Vohland, Yamaha [15-11]

12. Daxton Bennick, Yamaha [16-12]

13. Seth Hammaker, Kawasaki [36-7]

14. Caden Dudney, Yamaha [17-13]

15. Jordon Smith, Triumph [9-37]

16. Austin Forkner, Triumph [14-19]

17. Tom Vialle, KTM [11-41]

18. Cullin Park, Honda [19-15]

19. Julien Beaumer, KTM [12-39]

20. Landon Gibson, Husqvarna [23-14]

21. Lux Turner, KTM [21-16]

22. Stav Orland, Yamaha [35-18]

23. Parker Ross, Yamaha [18-31]

24. Dalton Venter, Yamaha [26-20]

25. Brock Bennett, Husqvarna [20-34]

26. Hayes Edwards, Yamaha [33-21]

