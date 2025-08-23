Hunter Lawrence wins Budds Creek Moto 2, Jett Lawrence scores the overall

MECHANICSVILLE, Maryland: Hunter Lawrence earned the Moto 2 holeshot and led his brother Jett Lawrence through 30 minute to win the race, but after finishing third in the first moto, he handed the overall to Jett.

Jett won Moto 1 and with the five point separation from first to third, Jett scored his 10th overall victory of the season.

This is the 10th time the brothers have finished 1-2 and the second time Hunter prevailed.

RJ Hampshire stood on the bottom box of the podium in Moto 2.

Hunter Lawrence earned the holeshot.

Jett Lawrence was content to follow for the first 10 minutes.

Coty Schock crashed early and fell outside the top 20.

Schock moved to 17th on Lap 9.

Hunter stretched the lead to nine seconds with two minutes remaining.

In Race Notes

Hunter Lawrence earned the final holeshot of the season.

Jett settled into second early and adopted a safe pace.

Justin Cooper ran third at the time with a solid run for Justin Barcia in fourth.

Coty Schock crashed out of eighth and fell below 20th. Unless he advances, he will not earn any points.

Eli Tomac had a terrible start and was still outside the top 10 in 14th on Lap 4.

At the halfway point, Hunter led Jett, Cooper, Hampshire, and Barcia.

Schock moved up to 17th on Lap 9. He would need seven more position

Benoit Paturel crashed with 12 minutes remaining.

On Lap 12, Malcom Stewart was just outside the top five in sixth. As they ran, this moved Stewart up in the SMX seeding to fourth around the absent Chase Sexton.

In order, Hunter, Jett, Hampshire, Cooper, and Barcia finished in the top five

