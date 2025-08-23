2025 Budds Creek 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan begins championship weekend on top

MECHANICSVILLE, Maryland: Haiden Deegan will clinch the championship with a finish of 15th or better in Moto 1 of the Budds Creek National, and he is certainly not lacking in speed. He topped the chart in the first qualification session with a time of 1:55.996. He was 1.108 seconds faster than the field.

Seth Hammaker (1:57.102) showed early speed after scoring his second top-five in three rounds last week at Unadilla.

Ryder DiFrancesco (1:57.810) was third in the session. He has three top-10s in 2025 and showed recent improvement.

Julien Beaumer (1:58.214) and Tom Vialle (1:58.474) completed the top five.

One of the storylines this week was the battle between Vialle and Garrett Marchbanks for the third seed entering the SuperMotocross Playoffs. Marchbanks (1:59.382) will need to find speed in the second session because he was 13th in Q1.

Qualification 1 Results

