MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 10 Unadilla Jett Lawrence 02 speed shot.JPG
2025 Budds Creek 450 Qualification: Champion, Jett Lawrence posts fastest time overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Rutgers v Kansas State - 2024 Rate Bowl
What College Football games are on today? Week 0 NCAAF Schedule including Kansas State vs Iowa State
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
What to watch for in tonight’s NASCAR Cup race at Daytona International Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_breavl_ouattaragoal_250823.jpg
Ouattara scores on Brentford debut v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_bougoaltavernier_250823.jpg
Tavernier’s effort puts Cherries ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_diassoundv2_250823.jpg
What went wrong for Manchester City against Spurs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Budds Creek 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan begins championship weekend on top

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published August 23, 2025 09:17 AM

MECHANICSVILLE, Maryland: Haiden Deegan will clinch the championship with a finish of 15th or better in Moto 1 of the Budds Creek National, and he is certainly not lacking in speed. He topped the chart in the first qualification session with a time of 1:55.996. He was 1.108 seconds faster than the field.

Seth Hammaker (1:57.102) showed early speed after scoring his second top-five in three rounds last week at Unadilla.

Ryder DiFrancesco (1:57.810) was third in the session. He has three top-10s in 2025 and showed recent improvement.

Julien Beaumer (1:58.214) and Tom Vialle (1:58.474) completed the top five.

One of the storylines this week was the battle between Vialle and Garrett Marchbanks for the third seed entering the SuperMotocross Playoffs. Marchbanks (1:59.382) will need to find speed in the second session because he was 13th in Q1.

Qualification 1 Results

