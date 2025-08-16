Jo Shimoda sweeps Unadilla, pushes the championship to the season finale

NEW BERLIN, New York: Jo Shimoda dominated both motos of the Unadilla MX National and forced Haiden Deegan to clinch his championship in the season finale.

Deegan’s rumored advancement to the 450 division in Pro Motocross will have to wait until 2026.

Shimoda had the type of day that Deegan has had all year. He jumped out to early leads, dictated the pace, and consistently pulled away from the field. His lead of 12 seconds over Vialle at the checkers was not nearly as impressive and his 39-second lead over Deegan in Moto 1, but the most important fact was the Shimoda earned maximum points.

Deegan got a poor start and was as far back as 10th on Lap 1. He worked his way forward, but slotted into third and lost eight points to Shimoda at Unadilla. If he finishes in the top 15 at Budds Creek in Moto 1, he will clinch the title with one race remaining.

Julien Beaumer finished fourth in the second moto.

Garrett Marchbanks made his 171st pass of the season on the final trip around the circuit to finish fifth in Moto 2.

Tom Vialle earned the holeshot.

Jo Shimoda moved to second on Lap 1 with Deegan as far back as 10th.

On Lap 4, Shimoda led Vialle by 4.7 seconds.

Shimoda led Vialle by 13 seconds on the final lap.

Shimoda won; Deegan finished third.

Shimoda won by 13.432 seconds.

Tom Vialle earned the holeshot as Haiden Deegan got a poor start in 10th.

As the second lap begins, Shimoda took the lead.

Deegan started to move up on Lap 1 to sixth, but lost a little momentum after riding off course. He had another off-course excursion one lap later.

Vialle remained second with Seth Hammaker slotting into third.

Dilan Schwartz crashed and was carted off by the Alpinestars Medical team.

Deegan up to fourth on Lap 3, 12.8 seconds behind Shimoda.

Caden Dudney impressed the field in fifth on Lap 6.

Deegan made a minor mistake on Lap 7, but he recovered and passed Hammaker for third. He now has the points needed to be on the overall podium, but he is more than 16 seconds behind Shimoda.

Garrett Marchbanks challenges Nate Thrasher in a bid for his 170th pass in 2025.

Levi Kitchen lost front grip and crashed from 10th on Lap 10.

Marchbanks made the pass for sixth on Lap 10.

Shimoda beat Vialle to the checkers with Deegan third.

Julien Beaumer finished fourth.

Marchbanks made his 171st pass late in the race to garner fifth.

