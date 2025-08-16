 Skip navigation
2025 Unadilla 250 Moto 1 LIVE Updates: Jo Shimoda leads early

Published August 16, 2025 01:12 PM

NEW BERLIN, New York: Haiden Deegan could wrap up the 250 Championship this week at Unadilla MX.

  • Tom Vialle earned the holeshot with Seth Hammaker on his back fender
  • Jo Shimoda moved up to second on Lap 2.
  • Shimoda took the lead on Lap 3; Deegan up to third.
  • Halfway through, Shimoda has amassed a more-than 15 second lead.
  • Mikkel Haarup crashed out of a top 10 position on Lap 7.

In Race Notes

Tom Vialle earned the holeshot with the fastest qualifier in the first session, Seth Hammaker, hot on his heels.

For Deegan to wrap up the championship, he needs to finish ahead of Shimoda in the overall. Shimoda was second on Lap 2 with Deegan fourth.

Shimoda passed Vialle for second on Lap 2. Deegan moved up to third and kept digging to second later that same lap.

Hammaker was in third on Lap 3 with Vialle fourth and Julien Beaumer in fifth.

Sixth through 10th could be covered with a tarp, led by Caden Dudney.

At the halfway point, the top five are Shimoda, Deegan, Hammaker, Vialle, and Beaumer.

Mikkel Haarup crashed out of 10th on Lap 7 and was slow to rise.

MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman Jett Lawrence speed blur.JPG
2025 Unadilla Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence fastest
Qualification sets the lineup for the Unadilla’s feature program.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

