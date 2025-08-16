2025 Unadilla 250 Moto 1 LIVE Updates: Jo Shimoda leads early

NEW BERLIN, New York: Haiden Deegan could wrap up the 250 Championship this week at Unadilla MX.

Tom Vialle earned the holeshot with the fastest qualifier in the first session, Seth Hammaker, hot on his heels.

For Deegan to wrap up the championship, he needs to finish ahead of Shimoda in the overall. Shimoda was second on Lap 2 with Deegan fourth.

Shimoda passed Vialle for second on Lap 2. Deegan moved up to third and kept digging to second later that same lap.

Hammaker was in third on Lap 3 with Vialle fourth and Julien Beaumer in fifth.

Sixth through 10th could be covered with a tarp, led by Caden Dudney.

At the halfway point, the top five are Shimoda, Deegan, Hammaker, Vialle, and Beaumer.

Mikkel Haarup crashed out of 10th on Lap 7 and was slow to rise.

