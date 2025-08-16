Lachlan Turner victorious in Unadilla WMX overall, Charli Cannon wins first moto

NEW BERLIN, New York: Charli Cannon and Lachlan Turner thrilled fans in Moto 1 with several last lap passes for the lead Friday before the Unadilla MX National. Cannon emerged victorious by 1.4 seconds in that race, but Turner rebounded in Moto 2 to earn the tiebreaker and overall victory.

“It’s definitely fun battling with someone, but I like winning,” Turner told NBC Sports.

Turner now has a 24-point lead over the field with three motos remaining. Next week in Mechanicsville, Maryland, at Budds Creek MX Park, the series will race three motos to make up for one they lost to weather in Thunder Valley earlier in the season.

Moto 1 at Unadilla featured one of the most exciting races of the season, in the men’s or women’s division. Cannon pressured Turner throughout the moto, rarely giving up more than a one second margin. The exception was on Lap 5 when Cannon hit a slick spot on one of the backstretches and pushed off course. She slowed her pace and lost two seconds in the process, but that galvanized her and she was back on Turner’s rear fender immediately.

“It was kind of a kick in the butt,” Turner said of the action. “I haven’t really lost any ground [yet]. She was ripping and I didn’t have it. So I capitalized and showed her, showed everyone really, in the second moto.”

Cannon did not fare as well in Moto 2. She got a poor start and while trying to close the gap on Turner, crashed heavily midway through the race. On a step up, she caught a square edge, cased the jump, and was pitched over the handlebars. The bike was damaged in the crash, but Cannon remounted and carried on. She lost about 20 seconds with the crash and withstood a challenge by Mikayla Nielsen in the closing laps.

“The track got a little bit more bumpy, but I don’t really know what happened,” Cannon said. “I didn’t just feel at one with the bike. It wasn’t a smooth ride. I was making too many mistakes, so I’m going back to analyze it.”

Nielsen also finished third in Moto 1 to score third overall.

Jordon Jarvis with a pair of fourth-place finishes was fourth overall with Kyleigh Stallings fifth (5-5).

