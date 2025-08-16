2025 Unadilla Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence tops first session

NEW BERLIN, New York: Jett Lawrence (2:11.757) took his time getting up to speed and was one of the last riders to start his first lap, but he rocketed to the top of the chart immediately. He fell back to fourth for a few laps and then put in a heater at the end to land on top with a lap more than 1.6 seconds faster than the field.

Justin Cooper (2:13.443) slotted into second as he looks to reclaim his top-five momentum after finishing just outside that mark last week.

Eli Tomac (2:15.438) was nearly two seconds further back in third, but he was on top of the chart for a while, indicating he may have mistimed when to put in his fast lap.

Ken Roczen (2:15.538) returned to action this week to shake some rust off before the SuperMotocross playoffs with the fourth-fastest time.

Jorge Prado (2:15.769) rounded out the top five.

Qualification 1 Results

