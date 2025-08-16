2025 Unadilla Motocross 250 Qualification: Seth Hammaker fastest in first qualification

NEW BERLIN, New York: Julien Beaumer (:15.069) laid down a fast time early in the first qualification session and led over Drew Adams (2:15.580), but Seth Hammaker surged in the final laps and jumped to the top of the board (2:14.617).

On his last lap of Qualification 1, Garrett Marchbanks (2:15.562) leapfrogged Adams into third, pushing the rookie back to fourth.

Mikkel Haarup (2:16.817) continued to show Triumph’s surge with the the fifth-fastest time in Q1.

Haiden Deegan (2:17.229) struggled in the session and fell outside the top 10 in 11th.

Qualification 1 Results

More SuperMotocross News

Lachlan Turner wins Unadilla WMX overall, Charli Cannon wins first moto

Jalek Swoll (thumb, calf) out for the 2025 SuperMotocross season

Unadilla Betting Odds | Preview

Chase Sexton (shoulder) out until SuperMotocross playoffs

Ken Roczen set to return for Unadilla National

Ironman 450 Results | 250 Results

Lachlan Turner sweeps Ironman, continues to dominate WMX

Hunter Lawrence earns first Motocross win at Ironman

Jett Lawrence penalized for jumping Ironman’s Moto 1, dropping him to 17th

Chase Sexton fends off Hunter Lawrence in Ironman Moto 1 win

