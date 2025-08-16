 Skip navigation
2025 Unadilla Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence tops first session
Lachlan Turner victorious in Unadilla WMX overall, Charli Cannon wins first moto
Juli Inkster nearly becomes oldest player to make cut in LPGA history

Konsa sent off after dragging down Gordon
Newcastle having a ‘real nightmare’ of a summer
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
2025 Unadilla Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence tops first session
Lachlan Turner victorious in Unadilla WMX overall, Charli Cannon wins first moto
Juli Inkster nearly becomes oldest player to make cut in LPGA history

Konsa sent off after dragging down Gordon
Newcastle having a ‘real nightmare’ of a summer
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
2025 Unadilla Motocross 250 Qualification: Seth Hammaker fastest in first qualification

  By
  Dan Beaver,
  By
  Dan Beaver
  
Published August 16, 2025 08:40 AM

NEW BERLIN, New York: Julien Beaumer (:15.069) laid down a fast time early in the first qualification session and led over Drew Adams (2:15.580), but Seth Hammaker surged in the final laps and jumped to the top of the board (2:14.617).

On his last lap of Qualification 1, Garrett Marchbanks (2:15.562) leapfrogged Adams into third, pushing the rookie back to fourth.

Mikkel Haarup (2:16.817) continued to show Triumph’s surge with the the fifth-fastest time in Q1.

Haiden Deegan (2:17.229) struggled in the session and fell outside the top 10 in 11th.

Qualification 1 Results

More SuperMotocross News

Lachlan Turner wins Unadilla WMX overall, Charli Cannon wins first moto
Jalek Swoll (thumb, calf) out for the 2025 SuperMotocross season
Unadilla Betting Odds | Preview
Chase Sexton (shoulder) out until SuperMotocross playoffs
Ken Roczen set to return for Unadilla National
Ironman 450 Results | 250 Results
Lachlan Turner sweeps Ironman, continues to dominate WMX
Hunter Lawrence earns first Motocross win at Ironman
Jett Lawrence penalized for jumping Ironman’s Moto 1, dropping him to 17th
Chase Sexton fends off Hunter Lawrence in Ironman Moto 1 win