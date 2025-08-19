Mikkel Haarup breaks collarbone in Unadilla mid-air crash

Mikkel Haarup collided with another rider on Lap 5 of Moto 1 on the Unadilla National in New Berlin, New York, and broke his collarbone, ending what could be described as a Cinderella Season.

“Had a good day going, before going down first moto connected with another rider in the air,” Haarup said on social media. “Getting checked up and put back together. Shout out to my team for the help and the hard work! Appreciate all the positive energy!”

Haarup aged out of the MXGP small bike division, and since Factory Triumph would not have their 450 ready until 2026, the decision was made to bring him to the United States for Pro Motocross.

Haarup scored his first top-10 in Round 2 of the season when he was scored seventh overall with results of 10th in Moto 1 and ninth in Moto 2. His first top five came on the Fourth of July weekend in the RedBud National with a fourth-place result overall.

In total, Haarup earned seven top-10s and an 11th in 10 rounds of 2025, which allowed him to rise in the SuperMotocross standings quickly.

Despite failing to earn any points in Unadilla, Haarup left the track 13th in the combined SuperMotocross standings with an 84-point advantage over the cutline, so his invitation to the playoffs was guaranteed.

The first round of the playoffs begins on September 6 at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, and while the team has not stated outright that he is done for the season, collarbone injuries typically take longer to recover from than the time available.

