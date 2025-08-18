Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Unadilla: Jo Shimoda wins third round in five races
Jo Shimoda swept both motos at Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York, and kept Haiden Deegan from clinching the championship until the season finale.
Shimoda was willing to take risks on the rutted and tricky track that Deegan couldn’t afford. After the race, Deegan reflected on Shimoda’s ride, bemusedly saying, “That first lap, I was like ‘damn, bro, you need to chill.’ ” Shimoda continued to ride on the edge to dominate Moto 1 by nearly 40 seconds. He was 13 seconds ahead of Tom Vialle in Moto 2 to score his third win in the last five rounds. Shimoda has not finished worse than second in a moto during the last three rounds.
Click here for a recap of Unadilla
Deegan had a bigger picture in mind. He could not afford an injury that might keep him off the bike next week at Budds Creek in Mechanicsville, Maryland, because a surging Shimoda would undoubtedly have the speed to overcome a 51-point gap in the remaining four motos. Deegan tested the limits of the track in qualification. He crashed in Qualification 1 and decided discretion was a better course for the race. Finishing second in Moto 1 and third in Moto 2, he was third overall.
Deegan now has a 43-point lead over Shimoda.
Vialle finished third with moto results of fourth and second. Vialle has shaken the effects of his miserable RedBud and Spring Creek rounds and has back-to-back podiums. With one round remaining, he can still move up a position to third in SuperMotocross points if he gains three on Garrett Marchbanks in the Pro Motocross finale.
Relive Moto 1
Seth Hammaker has been on a rollercoaster for four rounds. He finished 34th at Spring Creek, and then thought he had put that behind him with a fourth at Washougal. He failed to back his top-five up with a 10th at Ironman, but found speed again at Unadilla to finish fourth overall with a third-place finish in Moto 1 and a sixth in Moto 2.
Julien Beaumer was happy to be in contention for a top five after five consecutive rounds of overall results of 14th or worse. During his struggles, he discovered that a hard crash earlier in the season had diminished his eyesight slightly, and that affected his rhythm. With contact lenses in place, Beaumer finished sixth in Moto 1 and fourth in Moto 2.
Here are the 250 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 10 at Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York:
Results
Moto 1
Results
Fastest Sector Times
Individual Lap Times
Detailed Lap Times
Moto 2
Results
Fastest Sector Times
Individual Lap Times
Detailed Lap Times
250 MX Rider Points
250 SuperMotocross Points
Manufacturer Points
Here is the finishing order of Round 10 in Unadilla (points earners):
1. Jo Shimoda, Honda [1-1]
2. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha [2-3]
3. Tom Vialle, KTM [4-2]
4. Seth Hammaker, Kawasaki [3-6]
5. Julien Beaumer, KTM [6-4]
6. Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki [5-5]
7. Jordon Smith, Triumph [8-9]
8. Ryder DiFrancesco, GasGas [11-8]
9. Nate Thrasher, Yamaha [13-7]
10. Levi Kitchen, Kawasaki [10-10]
11. Caden Dudney, Yamaha [7-13]
12. Maximus Vohland, Yamaha [12-17]
13. Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki [9-20]
14. Lux Turner, KTM [19-11]
15. Drew Adams, Kawasaki [18-12]
16. Austin Forkner, Triumph [17-14]
17. Mathys Boisrame, KTM [15-18]
18. Dilan Schwartz, Yamaha [14-38]
19. Avery Long, KTM [27-15]
20. Brodie Connolly, Honda [16-21]
21. Parker Ross, Yamaha [31-16]
22. Daxton Bennick, Yamaha [28-19]
23. Gage Linville, KTM [20-26]
24. Cullin Park, Honda [21-25]
Motocross Results
Pala 450 Results | 250 Results
Hangtown 450 Results | 250 Results
Thunder Valley 450 Results | 250 Results
High Point 450 Results | 250 Results
Southwick 450 Results | 250 Results
RedBud 450 Results | 250 Results
Spring Creek 450 Results | 250 Results
Washougal 450 Results | 250 Results
Ironman 450 Results | 250 Results
Supercross Results
Anaheim 1 450 Results | 250W Results
San Diego 450 Results | 250W Results
Anaheim 2 450 Results | 250W Results
Glendale 450 Results | 250W Results
Tampa 450 Results | 250E Results
Detroit 450 Results | 250E Results
Arlington 450 Results | 250W Results
Daytona 450 Results | 250E Results
Indianapolis 450 Results | 250 E/W Results
Birmingham 450 Results | 250E Results
Seattle 450 Results | 250W Results
Foxborough 450 Results | 250E Results
Philadelphia 450 Results | 250 E/W Results
New Jersey 450 Results | 250E Results
Pittsburgh 450 Results | 250E Results
Denver 450 Results | 250W Results
Salt Lake City 450 Results | 250 E/W Results
More SuperMotocross News
Unadilla 450 Results
Jett Lawrence sweeps Unadilla motos, secures MX Championship
Jo Shimoda sweeps Unadilla, pushes Deegan’s championship a week
Jett Lawrence wins Unadilla Moto 1 on a rough track
Jo Shimoda wins Unadilla Moto 1 by 40 seconds
Jett Lawrence wins Unadilla Qualification
Drew Adams fastest in Unadilla 250 Q1
Lachlan Turner wins Unadilla WMX overall, Charli Cannon wins first moto
Jalek Swoll (thumb, calf) out for the 2025 SuperMotocross season
Unadilla Betting Odds | Preview