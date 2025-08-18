Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Unadilla: Jo Shimoda wins third round in five races

Jo Shimoda swept both motos at Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York, and kept Haiden Deegan from clinching the championship until the season finale.

Shimoda was willing to take risks on the rutted and tricky track that Deegan couldn’t afford. After the race, Deegan reflected on Shimoda’s ride, bemusedly saying, “That first lap, I was like ‘damn, bro, you need to chill.’ ” Shimoda continued to ride on the edge to dominate Moto 1 by nearly 40 seconds. He was 13 seconds ahead of Tom Vialle in Moto 2 to score his third win in the last five rounds. Shimoda has not finished worse than second in a moto during the last three rounds.

Deegan had a bigger picture in mind. He could not afford an injury that might keep him off the bike next week at Budds Creek in Mechanicsville, Maryland, because a surging Shimoda would undoubtedly have the speed to overcome a 51-point gap in the remaining four motos. Deegan tested the limits of the track in qualification. He crashed in Qualification 1 and decided discretion was a better course for the race. Finishing second in Moto 1 and third in Moto 2, he was third overall.

Deegan now has a 43-point lead over Shimoda.

Vialle finished third with moto results of fourth and second. Vialle has shaken the effects of his miserable RedBud and Spring Creek rounds and has back-to-back podiums. With one round remaining, he can still move up a position to third in SuperMotocross points if he gains three on Garrett Marchbanks in the Pro Motocross finale.

Seth Hammaker has been on a rollercoaster for four rounds. He finished 34th at Spring Creek, and then thought he had put that behind him with a fourth at Washougal. He failed to back his top-five up with a 10th at Ironman, but found speed again at Unadilla to finish fourth overall with a third-place finish in Moto 1 and a sixth in Moto 2.

Julien Beaumer was happy to be in contention for a top five after five consecutive rounds of overall results of 14th or worse. During his struggles, he discovered that a hard crash earlier in the season had diminished his eyesight slightly, and that affected his rhythm. With contact lenses in place, Beaumer finished sixth in Moto 1 and fourth in Moto 2.

Here are the 250 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 10 at Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York:

Results

Overall Results

Moto 1

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Moto 2

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

250 MX Rider Points

250 SuperMotocross Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 10 in Unadilla (points earners):

1. Jo Shimoda, Honda [1-1]

2. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha [2-3]

3. Tom Vialle, KTM [4-2]

4. Seth Hammaker, Kawasaki [3-6]

5. Julien Beaumer, KTM [6-4]

6. Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki [5-5]

7. Jordon Smith, Triumph [8-9]

8. Ryder DiFrancesco, GasGas [11-8]

9. Nate Thrasher, Yamaha [13-7]

10. Levi Kitchen, Kawasaki [10-10]

11. Caden Dudney, Yamaha [7-13]

12. Maximus Vohland, Yamaha [12-17]

13. Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki [9-20]

14. Lux Turner, KTM [19-11]

15. Drew Adams, Kawasaki [18-12]

16. Austin Forkner, Triumph [17-14]

17. Mathys Boisrame, KTM [15-18]

18. Dilan Schwartz, Yamaha [14-38]

19. Avery Long, KTM [27-15]

20. Brodie Connolly, Honda [16-21]

21. Parker Ross, Yamaha [31-16]

22. Daxton Bennick, Yamaha [28-19]

23. Gage Linville, KTM [20-26]

24. Cullin Park, Honda [21-25]

