2025 Unadilla 450 Moto 1 LIVE Updates: RJ Hampshire leads early

NEW BERLIN, New York: Jett Lawrence was fastest in qualification and has his sight set on wrapping up the 450 championship early.

Jorge Prado earns the holeshot over RJ Hampshire.

Hampshire moved around Prado and brought Hunter Lawrence with him.

After a modest start, Jett Lawrence moved into third late on Lap 1.

Jett took the lead from Hampshire on Lap 2.

Jett rode off course on Lap 3 and briefly handed the lead to Hampshire.

Hampshire crashes and gave up two positions on Lap 5.

In Race Notes

Jorge Prado earned the holeshot with an intense battle with Hampshire.

Jett Lawrence got a modest start, but moved into the top three by the end of Lap 1.

Ken Roczen moved into fourth with Eli Tomac rounding out the top five.

Jett Lawrence passed Hunter and Hampshire on Lap 2 and took the lead.

Jett bobbled on Lap 3 in the split lane and handed the lead to Hampshire briefly.

Tomac got around Roczen for fourth and set his sights on Hunter and Hampshire.

The pressure pushed Hampshire into a mistake on Lap 5. He went down, but remounted in fourth.

Tomac was up to third.

On Lap 8, Jett had a comfortable margin of three seconds over Hunter and seems to be managing the pace.

Tomac was 1.3 seconds back.

With two minutes remaining, Jett stretched the lead to five seconds. The gap between second and third also widened with Hunter leading Tomac by four seconds.

More SuperMotocross News

Jo Shimoda wins Unadilla Moto 1 by 40 seconds

Jett Lawrence wins Unadilla Qualification

Drew Adams fastest in Unadilla 250 Q1

Lachlan Turner wins Unadilla WMX overall, Charli Cannon wins first moto

Jalek Swoll (thumb, calf) out for the 2025 SuperMotocross season

Unadilla Betting Odds | Preview

Chase Sexton (shoulder) out until SuperMotocross playoffs

Ken Roczen set to return for Unadilla National

Ironman 450 Results | 250 Results

Hunter Lawrence earns first Motocross win at Ironman

Jett Lawrence penalized for jumping Ironman’s Moto 1, dropping him to 17th

