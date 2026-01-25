Haiden Deegan wins two in a row with Anaheim 2 victory, Michael Mosiman gets season-best second

ANAHEIM, California: Haiden Deegan took the lead from Michael Mosiman in the final quarter of the race to win his second consecutive race at Angel Stadium in Round 3 of the SuperMotocross World Championship.

Deegan rode patiently behind Mosiman and twisted the throttle hard when the time was right.

“That was amazing,” Deegan said. “Good ride; solid ride. I just want to give it up to [Mosiman]. I think sometimes ... he goes pretty unnoticed and kind of the only guy I see out there at the end of the day putting in the extra work.”

Mosiman moved to second in the points.

“We do so much work to be able to perform in these moments and to be solid, makes me stoked on the race, stoked on my start,” Mosiman said. “I think that was one of the differences. Round 1 and 2, really bad starts. The holeshot makes a difference.”

Further back in the field, Max Anstie finished outside of the top five, while Levi Kitchen and Chance Hymas did not finish at all. The 250 West Championship picture changed dramatically.

Ryder DiFrancesco scored his second podium of the season after finishing that well in the first Anaheim race.

Fourth-place Cameron McAdoo and Maximus Vohland rounded out the top five.

In-Race Notes

There’s a big pileup in the first corner and it collects Chance Hymas. Levi Kitchen goes down in a separate incident. This is the third consecutive poor start for Kitchen.

Hymas and Kitchen will not rejoin the field, which is going to cost them in the points.

Star Yamaha took the early lead, but it wasn’t Deegan or Anstie. Michael Mosiman grabbed the early lead in a bid to keep his top-five streak alive.

At the halfway point, Mosiman is holding firm with the lead.

Maximus Vohland and Cameron McAdoo had their own battle going on for third.

Two-thirds of the way through, Vohland stumbled and fell to fifth.

That elevated McAdoo to third and Ryder DiFrancesco to fourth.

Deegan took the lead, but Mosiman battled back. Deegan put some separation on Mosiman on Lap 12.

DiFrancesco took third from McAdoo on Lap 14.

Max Anstie was still looking for the top five as time ran off the clock. He was sixth.