Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Unadilla: Jett Lawrence’s fifth season sweep
Jett Lawrence swept both motos of a Pro Motocross National for the fifth time in 2025 at Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York, and clinched his second championship in three seasons with a perfect accumulation of 50 points.
Jett was highly motivated to win after being penalized for fouling the gate by the American Motorcycle Association last week at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, but that did not show in his racing. In both motos, Jett took the lead early, rode off to a comfortable pace, and managed the gap like he has so many times this season. He won Moto 1 by 7.777 seconds and Moto 2 by 9.305 seconds.
Jett left New York with a 53-point lead over his older brother Hunter Lawrence.
Jett’s previous sweeps came in the season opener at Fox Raceway, Thunder Valley, Southwick, and RedBud. From the top of the podium in New York, he said he manifested his Round 1 win and the title after suffering an Achilles Tendon injury midway through the Monster Energy Supercross season. His positive thoughts paid huge dividends.
Click here for a recap of Unadilla
Last week, a pair of second-place finishes was enough to give Hunter Lawrence the overall win. The same results this week did not produce nearly as lucrative a result. Hunter scored another 2-2 at Unadilla and finished second overall for the fifth time in 2025. With one round remaining, Hunter has his elusive win and might lose a little motivation. Still, a sweep of the top five in the first 10 rounds of Pro Motocross gives him momentum as the field begins to turn its attention to the SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs in two weeks.
Eli Tomac has something else in mind for the season finale. He does not want to end the Motocross season winless, and has only one more opportunity to score his victory. He will need the Lawrence brothers to stumble after finishing third in both Unadilla races. He was more than 17 seconds off the pace in Moto 2 and 22 seconds in arrears in Moto 1.
Relive Moto 1
RJ Hampshire continued to be consistent at Unadilla with results of fourth in Moto 1 and fifth in Moto 2. He narrowly edged Justin Cooper by one point for the fourth position overall.
Finishing fifth overall with results of sixth in Moto 1 and fourth in Moto 2, Cooper achieved a career milestone at Unadilla. He will enter the 450 SMX playoffs as the No. 1 seed in only his second year on a big bike. Dirt bike racing can be unpredictable, and with the SMX strategy of progressively compounding points in the three rounds, he will need every advantage possible.
Here are the 450 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 10 at Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York:
Results
Moto 1
Results
Fastest Sector Times
Individual Lap Times
Detailed Lap Times
Moto 2
Results
Fastest Sector Times
Individual Lap Times
Detailed Lap Times
450 MX Rider Points
450 SuperMotocross Points
Manufacturer Points
Here is the finishing order of Round 10 in Unadilla (points earners):
1. Jett Lawrence, Honda [1-1]
2. Hunter Lawrence, Honda [2-2]
3. Eli Tomac, Yamaha [3-3]
4. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna [4-5]
5. Justin Cooper, Yamaha [6-4]
6. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda [7-6]
7. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna [10-7]
8. Justin Barcia, GasGas [9-8]
9. Kyle Webster, Honda [8-9]
10. Valentin Guillod, Yamaha [11-10]
11. Coty Schock, Yamaha [12-11]
12. Jorge Prado, Kawasaki [15-12]
13. Ken Roczen, Suzuki [5-38]
14. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki [14-14]
15. Lorenzo Locurcio, GasGas [13-15]
16. Benoit Paturel, Suzuki [16-13]
17. Shane McElrath, Honda [19-16]
18. Romain Pape, Yamaha [17-19]
19. Henry Miller, Yamaha [18-20]
20. Marshal Weltin, Yamaha [39-17]
21. John Short IV, Honda [21-18]
22. Harri Kullas, Husqvarna [20-41]
23. Bryce Shelly, Yamaha [23-21]
Motocross Results
Pala 450 Results | 250 Results
Hangtown 450 Results | 250 Results
Thunder Valley 450 Results | 250 Results
High Point 450 Results | 250 Results
Southwick 450 Results | 250 Results
RedBud 450 Results | 250 Results
Spring Creek 450 Results | 250 Results
Washougal 450 Results | 250 Results
Ironman 450 Results | 250 Results
Supercross Results
Anaheim 1 450 Results | 250W Results
San Diego 450 Results | 250W Results
Anaheim 2 450 Results | 250W Results
Glendale 450 Results | 250W Results
Tampa 450 Results | 250E Results
Detroit 450 Results | 250E Results
Arlington 450 Results | 250W Results
Daytona 450 Results | 250E Results
Indianapolis 450 Results | 250 E/W Results
Birmingham 450 Results | 250E Results
Seattle 450 Results | 250W Results
Foxborough 450 Results | 250E Results
Philadelphia 450 Results | 250 E/W Results
New Jersey 450 Results | 250E Results
Pittsburgh 450 Results | 250E Results
Denver 450 Results | 250W Results
Salt Lake City 450 Results | 250 E/W Results
More SuperMotocross News
Jett Lawrence sweeps Unadilla motos, secures MX Championship
Jo Shimoda sweeps Unadilla, pushes Deegan’s championship a week
Jett Lawrence wins Unadilla Moto 1 on a rough track
Jo Shimoda wins Unadilla Moto 1 by 40 seconds
Jett Lawrence wins Unadilla Qualification
Drew Adams fastest in Unadilla 250 Q1
Lachlan Turner wins Unadilla WMX overall, Charli Cannon wins first moto
Jalek Swoll (thumb, calf) out for the 2025 SuperMotocross season
Unadilla Betting Odds | Preview
Chase Sexton (shoulder) out until SuperMotocross playoffs