MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
Rangers INF Marcus Semien out of lineup Saturday because of sore left wrist
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
Phillies closer Jhoan Duran fine a day after taking liner off right ankle
MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman Jo Shimoda 02.JPG
Jo Shimoda sweeps Unadilla, pushes the championship to the season finale
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Jett Lawrence sweeps Unadilla motos, secures 450 Motocross Championship

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published August 16, 2025 04:22 PM

NEW BERLIN, New York: Jett Lawrence was back in his accustomed place in Moto 1 at the top of the podium and he backed that up with an equally impressive run in Moto 2 of the Unadilla MX National.

“It didn’t seem possible,” Jett said. “You work so hard for this and it goes away. I spoke with the team for the two or three months I was [off the bike] and was manifesting: the first race back, I’m winning. The championship, I’m winning. I manifested this every time I was at a low point, pushing through the pain of trying to get the knee to work again. ... All that pain goes into this.”

With 50 more points in his pocket, Jett has secured the championship with one round remaining. He could turn his attention to practicing for the SuperMotocross World Championship, but he still has Motocross records in mind as he has won all but three overalls in three seasons of competition.

Jett’s Honda team was waiting for him behind the podium with bottles of the bubbly and the cooled Jett with a champagne shower.

Hunter Lawrence kept Jett honest in the early stages of both motos before settling for second in the races and overall.

“I’ve always considered myself one of the top contenders,” Hunter said. “So, it’s good to be here. Obviously congratulation to Jett. I gave it my all both motos. I just wasn’t good enough.”

Eli Tomac took the final podium position with a pair of third-place results.

“For Unadilla, it was a pretty good performance for me,” Tomac said. “This place can be my Achilles Heel. Other than just getting outridden by the brothers today, it was a solid day for us and I’m just happy with everything other than those two.”

Fourth-place Justin Cooper and RJ Hampshire rounded out the top five.

Moto 2 Results
Overall Results

  • Mikkel Haarup broke his collarbone in the Moto 1 crash.
  • Hunter Lawrence earned the holeshot.
  • Jett took the lead on Lap 1.
  • Hunter hung with Jett for the next two laps, showing him a wheel.
  • On Lap 5, Jett led Hunter by five seconds.
  • Tomac moved around Cooper for third on Lap 8.
  • Ken Roczen retired from eighth on Lap 12.
  • Jett won by 9.3 seconds over Hunter.
MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman RJ Hampshire.JPG
Jett Lawrence wins Unadilla Moto 1 on a rough track
Jett Lawrence ended the moto with a 50-point lead and needs only to finish ahead of Hunter in Moto 2 to clinch the title.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

In Race Notes

Hunter Lawrence earned the holeshot over Justin Cooper, but Jett Lawrence did not give up any ground and moved into second quickly.

Cooper slotted into third behind the Jett and Hunter as the field completed the first lap.

RJ Hampshire and Eli Tomac rounded out the top five.

Ken Roczen lurked just outside the top five in sixth.

Hunter did not allow Jett to simply ride away. Over the next two laps, he pressured his brother and showed him a wheel.

In heavy roost, Hunter had to relinquish some ground. He trailed Jett by nearly five seconds on Lap 4.

The top five remain Jett, Hunter, Cooper, Hampshire, and Tomac.

Tomac finds his rhythm and passed Hampshire on Lap 7 and Cooper on Lap 8.

Dylan Ferrandis (sixth) and Malcolm Stewart (seventh) push Roczen to eighth, but this is still a great run for ‘Kickstart Kenny.’

Jett cruised to victory over Hunter by 9.3 seconds.

Tomac took the final podium position.

MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman Jett Lawrence speed blur.JPG
2025 Unadilla Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence fastest
Qualification sets the lineup for the Unadilla’s feature program.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

