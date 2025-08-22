Garrett Marchbanks renews with Pro Circuit Kawasaki

MECHANICSVILLE, Maryland: Garrett Marchbanks has renewed with Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki, which will keep the pair together through at least 2026.

It has been a highly successful relationship in 2025.

“We’re very excited to have Garrett on for another year and look forward to seeing him continue to grow and build with the team,” said Team Owner Mitch Payton. “He’s really proven himself this year and has shown he has what it takes to be a top contender in the field.

“I’ve seen all the hard work he has been putting in every week to get better and stronger. This outdoor season, he has really broken through and shown a lot of people the capabilities we’ve always seen in him. He is a very determined rider and an easy-going spirit that we will continue to enjoy having on the team.”

Marchbanks made his professional debut with the team in 2018 and scored his first win in the Monster Energy Supercross series in 2020. Marchbanks and the team split up the following year, but Pro Circuit kept an eye on him and when they needed another rider beginning with Unadilla in 2024, they called on him.

“For the outdoors, I just want to end it strong,” Marchbanks told NBC Sports on Press Day before the season-finale at Budds Creek Motocross Park. “End on a high, get on the box again. The speed’s been super-good these last few weeks, just got to get a start. To end with a podium, I’d be happy with that.”

Marchbanks sits third in Pro Motocross standings with a 31-point advantage over Levi Kitchen. And yes, consistency has been the key to this season’s success. Marchbanks finished between fourth and seventh in eight of the first 10 races of 2025. Only one result was outside that mark, and even that was a top-10 in the RedBud National on the Fourth of July weekend.

His other finish was his first career podium in Washougal, Washington, three rounds ago. That is both the highlight of his season and a result that counterintuitively keeps him from giving himself an ‘A’ grade.

“For me it’s a career high, so you’d want to say it’s an ‘A’, but I’d give it a ‘B’, ‘B+',” Marchbanks said. “This is the most consistent I’ve been. Had my first podium overall, but I feel like there should have been more. Just little mistakes.”

Marchbanks is also ranked third in the SuperMotocross World Championship standings, and that contest is tighter. Marchbanks has a three-point advantage over Tom Vialle and if he keeps it, will have two additional seeding points entering the three round playoffs.

“In SMX the points change every week with double and triple points, so it doesn’t really matter where you start,” Marchbanks said. “As long as you are in the top five, you’re in a solid position.”

More SuperMotocross News

Budds Creek Preview | Betting Guide

Mikkel Haarup breaks collarbone in Unadilla mid-air crash

Unadilla 450 Results | 250 Results

Jett Lawrence sweeps Unadilla motos, secures MX Championship

Jo Shimoda sweeps Unadilla, pushes Deegan’s championship a week

Jett Lawrence wins Unadilla Moto 1 on a rough track

Jo Shimoda wins Unadilla Moto 1 by 40 seconds

Jett Lawrence wins Unadilla Qualification

Drew Adams fastest in Unadilla 250 Q1

Lachlan Turner wins Unadilla WMX overall, Charli Cannon wins first moto

