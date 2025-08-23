2025 Budds Creek 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence narrowly beats Eli Tomac, Hunter Lawrence in Q1
MECHANICSVILLE, Maryland: Eli Tomac was anxious to get the final round underway. He was the first rider to complete a lap in Qualification , but the next lap around, the brothers who have given him so much trouble this year, Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence jumped to the top of the board.
Those three riders, who have been the class of the field for most of the 2025 season, jockeyed for position with Jett (1:53.733) landing on top.
Tomac (1:54.910) finished second in the session with Hunter (1:55.701) landing in third. The gap between first and third was less than two seconds.
Justin Cooper was fourth (1:57.563).
On the final lap of the session, RJ Hampshire (1:57.660) secured fifth.
