Haiden Deegan clinches 2025 250 Pro Motocross Championship with Budds Creek Moto 1 win

MECHANICSVILLE, Maryland: Haiden Deegan clinched his second 250 Pro Motocross championship with his Moto 1 win at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Deegan had a modest start during the first start of the race, but a red flag reset the field and Deegan challenged for the lead in the first half of the restart. He took the lead from teammate Cole Davies and kept the field at bay for the remainder of the race.

“I’m going to go out there and do what I know how to do,” Deegan told NBC Sports prior to Saturday’s races. "[I’m going] to out there and have fun. If the win is there, I’m going to take it. I’ve done the pretty gnarly work earlier this season to put me in a position where I can enjoy these last couple (of motos) and it’s the last 250 outdoor race of my career except for the Motocross of Nations, so I’m going out there and enjoy it.”

The win was there, and he took it.

Deegan’s title came with six overall Nationals victories and three second-place finishes in the first 10 rounds.

In his brief career, Deegan has now earned five 250 titles. His first championship came in the inaugural 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship and he successfully defended in in 2024. Deegan has also successfully defended his 2024 Pro Motocross title.

Deegan finished second in the Monster Energy Supercross 250 East championships as a rookie in 2023 and the following year, before switching to the West Coast and winning that championship earlier this year. As a result, Deegan now has the opportunity to become the first rider in either class to win all three SuperMotocross League championships in a single year. He can also keep his record of being the only 250 SMX champion if he navigates the three playoff rounds at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina (Sept. 6), The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri (Sept. 13), and at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sept. 20).

“The goal is to do a threepeat. The goal is always to win these championships and we work hard on it in these weeks off. Get back to SMX and see what we can do.”

Deegan is ready to move into the 450 division and will do so in the second half of the 2026 season, but he has unfinished business. After taking three seasons to win a Supercross championship, he wants to defend it in 2026.

“One hundred percent (I’m ready to advance),” Deegan said. “I see the 450 class and I know how I can ride that 450. I’ve been riding it a little bit now I feel amazing on it. I feel fast. I feel precise. I’m excited; we have to wait our time though and we will be ready to go.”

Haiden Deegan Championships

2023 SuperMotocross

2024 Pro Motocross

2024 Super Motocross

2025 Supercross East

2025 Pro Motocross

