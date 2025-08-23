Haiden Deegan edges Jo Shimoda in Budds Creek 250 Moto 1

MECHANICSVILLE, Maryland: Haiden Deegan needed to finish only 15th in the Budds Creek National to secure his second Pro Motocross championship.

He overcame a modest start, restarted after a red flag, and challenged for the lead early. Deegan took the lead at the halfway point and held his advantage until the checkered flag.

Shimoda trailed Deegan for the entire race and had to come from deeper in the field. Once he moved into second, he could not close the distance and finished four second behind in second.

Cole Davies returned to racing last week in Unadilla and struggled after earning a poor start. He charged to the front early and led for a time before falling to fourth. With time running off the clock, Set Hammaker had a mechanical failure and escorted Davies to the podium.

Fourth-place Levi Kitchen and Drew Adams rounded out the top five.

Haiden Deegan will clinch the title with a 15th-place finish.

Seth Hammaker was fastest in qualification.

Tom Vialle earned the holeshot.

Red flag on Lap 2.

Vialle earned the holeshot on the restart.

Cole Davies and Drew Adams slotted into podium spots early.

Vialle crashed on Lap 2, Adams took the lead.

Davies took the lead a lap later.

Deegan passed Davies on Lap 6.

Hammaker had a mechanical failure on Lap 14.

In Race Notes

Tom Vialle earned the holeshot while Haiden Deegan had a modest start in fifth.

The red flag waved on Lap 2 for an accident for Cole Pranger. This will be a complete restart.

After getting roosted by Deegan in qualification, Shimoda cut to the inside on the first start to spoil his momentum.

Tom Vialle repeats with a second holeshot on the restart.

Cole Davies was second on Lap 1.

The restart played into Drew Adams favor. His average start in 2025 is 17th, but he slotted into third.

Vialle went down on Lap 2 and handed the lead to Davies. Adams and Deegan came through as well.

Vialle remounted in fourth with Shimoda fifth.

Davies took the lead om Lap 3 with Deegan coming through to second.

Adams fell to third with Shimoda closing the gap on the podium.

Shimoda took third on Lap 5.

After battling side-by-side for two laps, Deegan took the spot on Lap 6.

Shimoda closed briefly, but Deegan reached down and stretched the lead to five seconds on Lap 10.

On Lap 11, Deegan led Shimoda by 5.3 seconds.

Davies, Hammaker, and Adams rounded out the top five.

Kitchen moved into fifth on Lap 12.

More SuperMotocross News

Garrett Marchbanks renews with Pro Circuit

Budds Creek Preview | Betting Guide

Mikkel Haarup breaks collarbone in Unadilla mid-air crash

Unadilla 450 Results | 250 Results

Jett Lawrence sweeps Unadilla motos, secures MX Championship

Jo Shimoda sweeps Unadilla, pushes Deegan’s championship a week

Jett Lawrence wins Unadilla Moto 1 on a rough track

Jo Shimoda wins Unadilla Moto 1 by 40 seconds

Jett Lawrence wins Unadilla Qualification

Drew Adams fastest in Unadilla 250 Q1

