Haiden Deegan wins 2025 Budds Creek Moto 2 and scores the overall victory

MECHANICSVILLE, Maryland: Cole Davies scored the Moto 1 victory over Haiden Deegan after a penalty to the 2025 champion, but Deegan could still win the Budds Creek overall with a Moto 2 victory.

Deegan took the lead early in the moto over Nate Thrasher and was then slowed by the second red flag of the day. He maintained his lead during a staggered restart and led the remainder of the race to score the moto win and the overall with finishes of second and first. Deegan crossed under the checkered flag first in Moto 1, but was penalized a position and five points for jumping and passing a rider on a red cross flag.

“I told my mechanic, watch this. I’m going to sprint; I’m going to kick their ass,” Deegan told Peacock’s Jason Thomas. “And that’s what I did.”

Shimoda was assessed the same penalty in Moto 2, dropping him from second to third. He finished second in Moto 2 and was scored second overall.

“Hopefully I can keep this momentum going with my starts,” Shimoda said. “I just have to fight for it, but overall I’ve never felt much better.”

Levi Kitchen finished third in Moto 2 and was fourth in Moto 1 to stand on the race and overall podium.

“I’ve been trying,” Kitchen said. “I’ve been trying every weekend. I’ve hit the ground a lot and started in the back. The team, I’m really grateful for them. We found a little with the bike and it helped with the starts today.”

Davies finished 17th in Moto 2 and was scored seventh overall after winning the first race.

Moto 2 Results

Overall Result

Nate Thrasher earned the holeshot over Haiden Deegan.

Deegan took the lead on Lap 2.

Julien Beaumer crashed hard on Lap 2.

A red flag waved on Lap 3 for Beaumer’s crash.

The restart will be a staggered for the second time this year.

Deegan regained the lead on the restart.

In Race Notes

Thrasher and Haiden Deegan take the top two spots on the gate drop.

Tom Vialle failed to line up for Moto 2 for an undisclosed injury in Moto 1.

Deegan quickly took the lead from Thrasher and was in position to win the overall after Cole Davies got a poor start.

Beaumer’s crash draws a second red flag. on Lap 3. Beaumer was slow to rise and needed assistance from the Alpinestars Medical team.

The staggered restart insured the top contenders maintained this position, but closed any gaps.

With Vialle unable to start Moto 2, Garrett Marchbanks clinched the third seeding for the SuperMotocross playoffs as well as third in 250 Pro Motocross.

Deegan stretched the advantage early to five seconds as the field hit the halfway point.

Major crashes tend to dial down the aggression of riders and the riders seem to be content with holding their positions.

Shimoda, Levi Kitchen, Thrasher, and Marchbanks rounded out the top five.

Deegan stretched his advantage in the closing laps and finished more than 13 seconds ahead of Shimoda.

