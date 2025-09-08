Update: Malcolm Stewart intends to mount up for SMX Round 2 in St. Louis

After crashing hard in practice for Round 1 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, Malcolm Stewart took to social media to update fans and tell them he intends to mount up for Round 2 this week at The Dome at America’s Center and race in St. Louis, Missouri.

“Not the way I wanted to kick off the SMX opener,” Stewart said. “Hit a soft spot, came up short on a table, and tweaked my back and injured my leg. I tried to suit up and give it a go, but just didn’t have the strength to hold myself up. Time to rest up and reset for next weekend. Appreciate all the love and support.”

Stewart entered Round 1 as the third-seeded rider, but after failing to earn points at zMax Dragway, he fell out of the top 10 to 12th. Fortunately, Round 2 will be worth double points, and Round 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be worth triple points, which will give Stewart a chance to regain some of the ground he lost.

At issue was Stewart’s core strength after his practice crash.

“In the infield section, on a three-on, I came up a little short and a handlebar caught me just below my stomach area, and I threw my back out at the same time,” Stewart reported on Race Day Live Saturday morning.

Stewart finished fourth in the 450 Monster Energy Supercross series and was seventh in Pro Motocross, so it is important for him to reclaim a spot among the top 10 in the SMX championsip.

