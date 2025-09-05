 Skip navigation
Jorge Prado, Monster Energy Kawasaki skip 2025 SMX Playoffs

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published September 5, 2025 02:03 PM

After finishing sixth in the 2025 Pro Motocross championship, Jorge Prado and Monster Energy Kawasaki have “mutually decided” they will skip the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoffs.

“Following his first Pro Motocross Championship campaign and placing sixth overall, [Jorge Prado] and Kawasaki mutually decided that he will not participate in the upcoming [SuperMotocross] Playoff rounds,” the team reported on social media.

Prado would have been seeded 13th in the playoffs, which would have guaranteed his start in all three rounds.

Now, with Jason Anderson still recuperating from ongoing health issues, the team will have no representation in the 450 division.

MX Ironman 2023 Aaron Plessinger headshot.JPG
Aaron Plessinger to skip SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs due to illness
Aaron Plessinger has made the decision to skip the playoffs in order to be healthy for the 2026 season.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

“Monster Energy Kawasaki will attend Charlotte this weekend in support of Kawasaki Team Green riders [Enzo Temmerman] and [Vincent Wey] as they compete in the SMX Next World All-Stars Class in Charlotte and St. Louis,” the team continued.

Prado’s first full time SuperMotocross campaign began with great anticipation, but after finishing 14th at Anaheim 1 and 12th in San Diego, Prado injured his shoulder and sat out the remainder of the stadium series.

Given his experience in the MXGP series, Prado was expected to shine in the outdoor season. That failed to happen and in 11 rounds, he finished fifth overall just twice (Southwick and Ironman). With speculation in the pits that Prado and Kawasaki will part ways at the end of the season, Prado’s 10th-place finish in Budds Creek may be their last pairing.

