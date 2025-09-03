 Skip navigation
Aaron Plessinger to skip SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs due to illness

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published September 3, 2025 02:48 PM

Aaron Plessinger will skip the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs to concentrate on his health in an effort to return to action in 2026 with his best chance at success.

“Aaron Plessinger has unfortunately been ruled out of SMX while still working to regain 100 percent fitness,” Red Bull KTM announced on social media. “The Cowboy is prioritizing his health and will soon turn his attention to 2026 once he’s in a position to get back on the bike and training. Good news is, AP will be on location at this weekend’s Playoff 1 to meet the fans in Charlotte and we’re excited to have him trackside!”

Plessinger has been dealing with symptoms of heavy fatigue from an unspecified illness that forced him to retire from the Spring Creek National. He intended to miss only a couple of rounds to recover, but failed to mount up for the final races of the season.

Plessinger would have entered the playoffs as the eighth seeded rider.

“Unfortunate news, but as much as I would like to race these next few races in SMX, what I’ve been dealing with is taking a little bit longer than expected to come back around, so I’m sitting these next three out,” Plessinger said. “I will be at Charlotte though, signing autographs and hanging out so come and see me, but as far as training and racing goes, I will be getting ready for 2026 once I am back on the bike. For myself and also my health heading into next season, this is the best move. I just wanted to say good luck to all my team and all of my teammates.”