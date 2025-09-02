Christian Craig announces departure from Star Racing Yamaha one year early

Christian Craig announced he will end his tenure with Star Racing Yamaha one year early, after competing with the team for less than a full season of Supercross competition. His contract with the team was for two seasons.

“Just wanted to give everyone an update on what I’m doing,” Craig posted on social media. “I have asked and have been granted an early release from my two-year contract with Star Racing Yamaha. I’ve had a lot of great memories riding blue, including winning a 250 SX Championship together. Thanks to everyone for the support, and will update you on my future soon.”

Craig made the move from the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory team to Yamaha for the start of the 2025 season, but recovery from a knee injury suffered in the SuperMotocross season finale kept him out of the opening rounds of the Monster Energy Supercross series.

Craig returned to competition in Round 10 of 17 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Christian Craig returns to Yamaha Star Racing with a two-year deal as rider, 250 coach Christian Craig raced with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna for two years after leaving Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. Now he returns to the team that gave him a title in 2022.

The return to Yamaha was expected to be a rebirth.

Craig won the 2022 Supercross 250 West title with Star Racing Yamaha before moving to Husqvarna, but injuries hampered his time with them. Craig failed to score a top-five with Husqvarna, coming close twice with sixth-place finishes in Detroit, Michigan’s Supercross round in 2023, and in the Budds Creek National in Mechanicsville, Maryland, in 2024.

Craig’s brief time with Yamaha was worse. He finished 12th in his first race back and failed to crack the top 10 in the final eight rounds. Craig came close to that mark in his final two appearances in Denver and Salt Lake City.

