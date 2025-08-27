 Skip navigation
Tom Vialle was "lacking confidence in his setup" at Budds Creek before Moto 2 DNS

  By
  Dan Beaver,
  By
  Dan Beaver
  
Published August 27, 2025 03:12 PM

After earning the holeshot twice in Moto 1 in the Pro Motocross season finale at Budds Creek Motocross Park, Red Bull KTM rider Tom Vialle chose to skip the second moto.

“Tom decided he would sit out race two after lacking confidence in his setup, so he called it a day,” said Ian Harrison, Team Manager, in a news release.

Vialle’s departure from the lineup denied him an opportunity to secure the No. 3 seeding and two points for the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoffs.

Vialle earned the holeshot on the initial start of Moto 1, only to have to do it again after a red flag was waved for an incident involving Canadian rider Cole Pranger. He scored the holeshot again on the restart. Then he crashed early in the race to hand the lead over to Cole Davies, who would eventually be awarded the victory when Haiden Deegan and Jo Shimoda were penalized one position each for passing a rider while jumping in a red-flagged section of the course.

“Tom pulled two fantastic starts to Moto 1 after the first race was red-flagged, and was running out front before he made a mistake and fell down,” Harrison said. “From there, as the moto went on, he seemed to lose pace.”

Vialle finished 11th in that race, drawing criticism from fans.

Vialle responded via social media in an Instagram story, which has since expired, but is archived at RacerX.com: “Hey guys, I’ve seen some stupid shit online since Budds Creek and just want to clear it up.

“I haven’t quit or anything like that. Like everyone knows, and I’m not the only rider in this situation we’ve been dealing with broken/fading shocks all summer. The team and I can see in the data that the shock isn’t working properly and something happened early in the moto.

“It’s been really tough for me the last couple races with the shock, but I still wanted to keep racing and giving it my all like I always have my whole career. But after the shock broke once again in Moto 1 at Budds Creek, I decided not to race the second moto for my own safety. I’m sure everyone gets that.

“KTM and the team are working on it, and I’m confident we’ll be good to go for SMX. See you guys there.”

