Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Budds Creek: Jett and Hunter Lawrence split motos

Not known to be great off the gate, the only thing Jett Lawrence wanted to accomplish in the Budds Creek National in Mechanicsville, Maryland, was to earn the holeshot in Moto 1. He did that and much more.

Jett entered the race with his second Pro Motocross championship wrapped up and nothing to prove, so he had to find another form of self-motivation, and after being penalized for fouling the gate at Ironman Raceway two weeks ago, a holeshot provided a little redemption. Jett found a comfortable pace and cruised to the Moto 1 victory by 2.9 seconds over Justin Cooper.

Secure in the knowledge that he had the overall win if he kept Cooper behind him, Jett never seriously challenged his brother Hunter Lawrence in the second moto and won the overall with a 1-2.

The brisk pace of Moto 1 created a separation among the top three contenders, and Hunter finished 2.2 seconds behind Cooper in the first race. Earning his seventh holeshot of the season in Moto 2, he wanted to remove any temptation for his brother and scooted out to a sizeable lead in Moto 2. Hunter led from the gate drop to the checkered flag and secured second overall.

Cooper continued to show the type of consistency that earned him the No. 1 seed for the upcoming SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs. His second-place finish in the first race was followed by a fourth in Moto 2. Cooper has finished in the top five nine times in 11 rounds and was sixth in one other. His worst result of 2025 Pro Motocross was 10th at Spring Creek.

RJ Hampshire finished two points behind Cooper for fourth overall with results of fourth in Moto 1 and third in Moto 2. Hampshire got a relatively slow start to the season, with his first five rounds ending between sixth and ninth, but once he scored a top-five at RedBud, he never fell below that mark. Hampshire also swept the top 10 in 2025.

There was a four-way tie for the fifth-most points, which put the tiebreaking protocol (the better finish in Moto 2) to the test. Notably, those four riders finished consecutively in the Moto 2 order with Justin Barcia’s 8-5 bettering sixth-place Malcolm Stewart’s 7-6, seventh-place Dylan Ferrandis’ 6-7, and eighth-place Eli Tomac’s 5-8. Had they been able to pass one more rider on the track, any of the riders just outside the top five would have earned the coveted position.

Here are the 450 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 11 at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland:

Results

Overall Results

Moto 1

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Moto 2

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

450 MX Rider Points

450 SuperMotocross Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 11 in Budds Creek (points earners):

1. Jett Lawrence, [1 2]

2. Hunter Lawrence, Honda [3 1]

3. Justin Cooper, Yamaha [2 4]

4. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna [4 3]

5. Justin Barcia, GasGas [8 5]

6. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna [7 6]

7. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda [6 7]

8. Eli Tomac, Yamaha [5 8]

9. Valentin Guillod, Yamaha [12 10]

10. Jorge Prado, Kawasaki [11 12]

11. Coty Schock, Yamaha [9 15]

12. Harri Kullas, Husqvarna [14 11]

13. Kyle Webster, Honda [20 9]

14. Lorenzo Locurcio, GasGas [15 16]

15. Shane McElrath, Honda [13 18]

16. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki [10 38]

17. John Short IV, Honda [19 14]

18. Marshal Weltin, Yamaha [28 13]

19. Matti Jorgensen, Husqvarna [17 19]

20. Jeremy Hand, Honda [16 22]

21. Romain Pape, Yamaha [22 17]

22. Jack Rogers, Kawasaki [18 29]

23. Justin Rodbell, Honda [26 20]

24. Max Miller, Kawasaki [30 21]

25. Bryce Shelly, Yamaha [21 34]

