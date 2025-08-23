2025 Budds Creek 450 Moto 1 LIVE Updates: Jett Lawrence earns the holeshot
MECHANICSVILLE, Maryland: Jett Lawrence had nothing but pride on the line at the start of Moto 1 of the Budds Creek National.
- Jett Lawrence earned the holeshot over Justin Cooper.
- Malcolm Stewart moved to seventh on Lap 8.
In Race Notes
Jett Lawrence earned the holeshot but Justin Cooper is not allowing him to get away.
Jorge Prado was 43rd, but since he is in the top 10 in points, he started the race with a provisional and 41st gate pick. Prado used the far outside to get a good start.
Eli Tomac slotted into third early before losing the position to RJ Hampshire.
Hunter Lawrence was fifth on Lap 2 on Timing and Scoring, but Jorge Prado was not showing up on feed. He was inside the top five early. Timing found Prado by Lap 4 and he was fifth.
On Lap 5, the top five were Jett, Cooper, Hampshire, Hunter, and Tomac. Prado fell to sixth.
Budds Creek is a difficult track on which to pass, so the top five have settled into a rhythm
Dylan Ferrandis (sixth0, Stewart (seventh), and Justin Barcia (eighth) moved up in the second half of the race.
More SuperMotocross News
Garrett Marchbanks renews with Pro Circuit
Budds Creek Preview | Betting Guide
Mikkel Haarup breaks collarbone in Unadilla mid-air crash
Unadilla 450 Results | 250 Results
Jett Lawrence sweeps Unadilla motos, secures MX Championship
Jo Shimoda sweeps Unadilla, pushes Deegan’s championship a week
Jett Lawrence wins Unadilla Moto 1 on a rough track
Jo Shimoda wins Unadilla Moto 1 by 40 seconds
Jett Lawrence wins Unadilla Qualification
Drew Adams fastest in Unadilla 250 Q1