Kaulig Racing Truck.jpg
Kaulig Racing to field five Ram entries in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026
2025 Budds Creek 250 Qualification: Seth Hammaker fastest on final lap
2025 Budds Creek 250 Qualification: Seth Hammaker fastest on final lap
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
MX 2025 Rd 10 Unadilla Jett Lawrence 02 speed shot.JPG
2025 Budds Creek 450 Qualification: Champion, Jett Lawrence posts fastest time overall
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,

Saka ignites the Emirates against Leeds
Saka ignites the Emirates against Leeds
Wagner plays 15th hole at rainy East Lake
Wagner plays 15th hole at rainy East Lake
Timber heads home Rice corner to put Arsenal ahead
Timber heads home Rice corner to put Arsenal ahead

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
nbc_pl_arslee_sakagoal_250823.jpg
Saka ignites the Emirates against Leeds
nbc_golf_johhnson_wagner_intrv_250823.jpg
Wagner plays 15th hole at rainy East Lake
nbc_pl_arslee_timbergoal_250823.jpg
Timber heads home Rice corner to put Arsenal ahead

2025 Budds Creek 450 Moto 1 LIVE Updates: Jett Lawrence earns the holeshot

  • By
  Dan Beaver,
  • By
  Dan Beaver
  
Published August 23, 2025 01:15 PM

MECHANICSVILLE, Maryland: Jett Lawrence had nothing but pride on the line at the start of Moto 1 of the Budds Creek National.

  • Jett Lawrence earned the holeshot over Justin Cooper.
  • Malcolm Stewart moved to seventh on Lap 8.

In Race Notes

Jett Lawrence earned the holeshot but Justin Cooper is not allowing him to get away.

Jorge Prado was 43rd, but since he is in the top 10 in points, he started the race with a provisional and 41st gate pick. Prado used the far outside to get a good start.

Eli Tomac slotted into third early before losing the position to RJ Hampshire.

Hunter Lawrence was fifth on Lap 2 on Timing and Scoring, but Jorge Prado was not showing up on feed. He was inside the top five early. Timing found Prado by Lap 4 and he was fifth.

On Lap 5, the top five were Jett, Cooper, Hampshire, Hunter, and Tomac. Prado fell to sixth.

Budds Creek is a difficult track on which to pass, so the top five have settled into a rhythm

Dylan Ferrandis (sixth0, Stewart (seventh), and Justin Barcia (eighth) moved up in the second half of the race.

