2025 Budds Creek 450 Moto 1 LIVE Updates: Jett Lawrence earns the holeshot

MECHANICSVILLE, Maryland: Jett Lawrence had nothing but pride on the line at the start of Moto 1 of the Budds Creek National.

Jett Lawrence earned the holeshot over Justin Cooper.

Malcolm Stewart moved to seventh on Lap 8.

Jett Lawrence earned the holeshot but Justin Cooper is not allowing him to get away.

Jorge Prado was 43rd, but since he is in the top 10 in points, he started the race with a provisional and 41st gate pick. Prado used the far outside to get a good start.

Eli Tomac slotted into third early before losing the position to RJ Hampshire.

Hunter Lawrence was fifth on Lap 2 on Timing and Scoring, but Jorge Prado was not showing up on feed. He was inside the top five early. Timing found Prado by Lap 4 and he was fifth.

On Lap 5, the top five were Jett, Cooper, Hampshire, Hunter, and Tomac. Prado fell to sixth.

Budds Creek is a difficult track on which to pass, so the top five have settled into a rhythm

Dylan Ferrandis (sixth0, Stewart (seventh), and Justin Barcia (eighth) moved up in the second half of the race.

