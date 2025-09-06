2025 zMax Dragway SuperMotocross 450 Qualification: Chase Sexton back in action on top of chart

CONCORD, North Carolina: Chase Sexton missed the final two rounds of the Pro Motocross season after a bizarre crash in the Ironman National, but he returned with a vengeance for the SuperMotocross World Championship at zMax Dragway with the fastest lap of 1:55.592 that narrowly nipped Jett Lawrence’s 1:55.720.

Sexton has a history of showing up strong in the playoffs with a victory in the first round win in 2023 and a third place finish last year.

Jett won the championship in each of the first two seasons, so the cream has already risen to the top.

Eli Tomac (1:56.823) failed to win a Motocross round and he’s hungry. Tomac ranked third in Qualification 1.

Hunter Lawrence was the second-strongest rider overall at the end of the Motocross season. He was fourth in the morning session.

Returning to fulltime racing, Ken Roczen (1:57.884) rounded out the top five.

The No. 1 seed entering the playoffs, Justin Cooper (1:58.695) was seventh in Q1.

Qualification 1 Results

