2025 zMax Dragway SuperMotocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan fastest in first qualification

CONCORD, North Carolina: Haiden Deegan was fastest in the first qualification session for Round 1 of the 2025 SuperMotocross Championship at zMax Dragway with a time of 1:57.973.

With this fast lap, Deegan reversed the order from Friday’s practice when he was relegated to second to Seth Hammaker at the end of two sessions.

Hammaker logged a lap of 1:59.069 to land second on the chart, but his fastest lap came before a late-session crash caused slight damage to his bike.

Tom Vialle (1:59.272) was quiet toward the end of the Pro Motocross, but he is peaking when it matters most. Vialle was third on the chart.

Vialle’s teammate Julien Beaumer (1:59.660) was fourth with Ryder DiFrancesco (1:59.931) rounding out the top five.

Qualification 1 Results

