St. Louis SuperMotocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch

The Dome at America’s Center was a staple on the Monster Energy Supercross series from 1996 through 2019, but once its streak of consecutive races ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it hosted only one more standard-format race. Now the SuperMotocross World Championship gives the venue a second life.

Ken Roczen is the most recent winner of a standard-format race in 2020. Eli Tomac won back-to-back rounds in 2017 and 2018, but Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, and Hunter Lawrence have an opportunity to add their names to the record book.

After the 2020 season, this track was introduced into rotation with Triple Crown format rounds in 2022, won by Marvin Musquin, and in 2024 by Tomac. The venue is accustomed to doing things that buck the trend.

Tomac swept the three motos in 2024 and took the overall win by a sizeable margin over Cooper Webb, who finished second overall with results of fifth in Moto 1, sixth in Moto 2, and second in Moto 3. Hunter finished third with a best finish of second in Moto 2 and he would have had more competition if his younger brother, Jett had not crashed in the third race and finishing second and third.

Will that lack of success play a factor in Jett’s attitude entering this week? There is very little reason to think so.

The track this week will be substantially different than the Supercross layouts. Pro Motocross elements will be incorporated into the design, featuring a kick-out, departing from the traditional playing field of the USFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks.

The good news is that the weather will not be a factor in St. Louis. Last week, Moto 2 at zMax Dragway was canceled due to persistent lightning and looming darkness, making it one of three rounds that have been shortened in the history of SuperMotocross.

St. Louis is the sixth different market to host a SuperMotocross round, joining zMax Dragway, Chicagoland Speedway, the Los Angeles Coliseum, Texas Motor Speedway, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It also holds the distinction of being the third venue in the Midwest, as Round 2 has searched for a home.

According to Clinton Fowler at WeWentFast.com, Justin Cooper is the only rider to start all 29 rounds of the SuperMotocross series in 2025. Malcolm Stewart joined him until he crashed hard in practice at zMax last week and took a hard shot to his midsection. Stewart intends to mount up this week.

250 Notes

Only once has the fastest qualifier in the 250 division gone on to win the overall. That was Haiden Deegan in 2024 in Texas. The same is true in the 450 division with Jett winning the 2024 Las Vegas race, proving it’s not where you start but where you finish that is important.

Last week, Deegan got a modest start, which had Jo Shimoda pressing hard to take advantage. He tucked his wheel early in Moto 1 at zMax and dropped to 12th. Shimoda climbed to fourth at the checkers, was awarded another position when Levi Kitchen was penalized for passing a rider on a red cross flag, and finished third. He will be one of the happiest riders to know that double points will be awarded in St. Louis.

SuperMotocross 2025 Top-10 finishers

450s

Jett Lawrence (11 wins, 13 podiums, 13 top-fives, 15 top-10s) [16 moto wins]

Chase Sexton (8 wins, 15 podiums, 19 top-fives, 22 top-10s) [1 moto win]

Cooper Webb (5 wins, 13 podiums, 16 top-fives, 23 top-10s)

Hunter Lawrence (1 win, 10 podiums, 15 top-fives, 16 top-10s) [2 moto wins]

Eli Tomac (1 win, 9 podiums, 12 top-fives, 14 top-10s) [2 moto wins]

Aaron Plessinger (1 win, 7 podiums, 12 top-fives, 20 top-10s)

Ken Roczen (1 win, 7 podiums, 11 top-fives, 14 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (1 win, 3 podiums, 7 top-fives, 24 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (7 podiums, 18 top-fives, 24 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (3 podiums, 3 top-fives, 10 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 podium, 7 top-fives, 12 top-10s)

Shane McElrath (1 podium, 1 top-five, 8 top-10s)

Daxton Bennick (1 podium, 3 top-fives, 12 top-10s)

Justin Barcia (4 top-fives, 19 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (2 top-fives, 13 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (2 top-fives, 12 top-10s)

Jorge Prado (2 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Justin Hill (1 top-five, 11 top-10s)

Valentin Guillod (5 top-10s)

Dean Wilson (5 top-10s)

Benny Bloss (4 top-10s)

Colt Nichols (2 top-10s)

Benoit Paturel (1 top-10)

Coty Schock (1 top-10)

Harri Kullas (1 top-10)

Mitchell Harrison (1 top-10)

Kyle Webster (1 top-10)

Logan Leitzel (1 top-10)

Mitchell Oldenberg (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (12 wins, 20 podiums, 22 top-fives, 22 top-10s) [14 moto wins]

Jo Shimoda (4 wins, 10 podiums, 14 top-fives, 22 top-10s) [5 moto wins]

Seth Hammaker (2 wins, 4 podiums, 10 top-fives, 17 top-10s)\

Cole Davies (2 wins, 4 podiums, 7 top-fives, 11 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (2 wins, 2 podiums, 5 top-fives, 10 top-10s) [2 moto wins]

Tom Vialle (1 win, 11 podiums, 14 top-fives, 16 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (1 win, 6 podiums, 7 top-fives, 12 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 win, 5 podiums, 7 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Julien Beaumer (1 win, 5 podiums, 9 top-fives, 12 top-10s)

Jordon Smith (1 win, 3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 10 top-10s)

Nate Thrasher (1 win, 2 podiums, 5 top-fives, 10 top-10s)

Max Anstie (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Garrett Marchbanks (3 podiums, 10 top-fives, 18 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (2 podiums, 5 top-fives, 11 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 10 top-10s)

Coty Schock (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 10 top-10s)

Cullen Park (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Jalek Swoll (1 podium, 1 top-five, 3 top-10s)

Jeremy Martin (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10) [1 moto win]

Cameron McAdoo (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Gage Linville (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Mikkel Haarup (2 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Austin Forkner (2 top-five, 7 top-10s)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Drew Adams (1 top-five, 5 top-10s)

Ty Masterpool (6 top-10s)

Dilan Schwartz (5 top-10s)

Anthony Bourdon (3 top-10s)

Henry Miller (3 top-10s)

Enzo Lopes (3 top-10s)

Casey Cochran (2 top-10s)

Parker Ross (2 top-10s)

Hunter Yoder (2 top-10s)

Carson Mumford (2 top-10s)

Hardy Munoz (2 top-10s)

Cole Thompson (2 top-10s)

Devin Simonson (2 top-10s)

Lux Turner (1 top-10)

Jett Reynolds (1 top-10)

Gavin Towers (1 top-10)

Lance Kobusch (1 top-10)

Jack Chambers (1 top-10)

Mark Fineis (1 top-10)

Preston Taylor (1 top-10)

Luke Neese (1 top-10)

Bryce Shelly (1 top-10)

450s

zMax Dragway 2025: Jett Lawrence [1-X] (Followed by Chase Sexton [2-X], Eli Tomac [3-X]) ^

Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2024: Jett Lawrence [1-1] (Followed by Hunter Lawrence [3-2], Eli Tomac [2-3])

Texas Motor Speedway 2024: Hunter Lawrence [1-3] (Chase Sexton [4-1], Jett Lawrence [3-2])

zMax Dragway 2024: Jett Lawrence [2-1] (Eli Tomac [1-2], Chase Sexton [4-3])

LA Coliseum 2023: Jett Lawrence [1-1] (Ken Roczen [2-2], Cooper Webb [5-3])

Chicagoland Speedway 2023: Jett Lawrence [1-2] (Ken Roczen [3-1], Chase Sexton [2-3])

zMax Dragway 2023: Chase Sexton [1-1] (Ken Roczen [3-3], Dylan Ferrandis [2-4])

250s

zMax Dragway 2025: Haiden Deegan [1-X] (Seth Hammaker [2-X], Jo Shimoda [3-X]) ^

Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2024: Pierce Brown [2-1] (Haiden Deegan [1-2], Jordan Smith [5-3])

Texas Motor Speedway 2024: Haiden Deegan [1-1] (Tom Vialle [3-2], Jo Shimoda [2-3])

zMax Dragway 2024: Haiden Deegan [1-1] (Julien Beaumer [2-4], Levi Kitchen [5-2])

LA Coliseum 2023: Haiden Deegan [5-2] (Jo Shimoda [4-4], RJ Hampshire [2-6]) *

Chicagoland Speedway 2023: Hunter Lawrence [1-1] (Jo Shimoda [2-2], Haiden Deegan [3-3])

zMax Dragway 2023: Jo Shimoda [4-1] (Tom Viall [3-2], Haiden Deegan [1-5])

* Moto winners, Levi Kitchen (Race 2) and Jordon Smith (Race 1), finished 10th in the other race. They finished sixth and seventh overall, respectively.

^ Only one moto was run because of lightning and looming darkness. Jo Shimoda was advanced to third when Kitchen was penalized a position for passing on a red cross flag.

