Chase Sexton tops St. Louis SuperMotocross practice, Jett Lawrence lands fourth on the chart

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Bristol starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger wins 1st NASCAR Cup pole since 2015
SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Haiden Deegan closeup.JPG
Haiden Deegan nips Max Anstie in St. Louis SuperMotocross practice
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
John Daly cards ’19' on a single hole during first round of PGA Tour Champions event

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_worlds_previewv3.jpg
Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m
KennyBPushesNoahL.jpg
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds
oly_atw400_worlds_previewv2.jpg
Challenge awaits McLaughlin-Levrone in worlds 400m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Bristol starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger wins 1st NASCAR Cup pole since 2015
SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Haiden Deegan closeup.JPG
Haiden Deegan nips Max Anstie in St. Louis SuperMotocross practice
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
John Daly cards ’19' on a single hole during first round of PGA Tour Champions event

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_worlds_previewv3.jpg
Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m
KennyBPushesNoahL.jpg
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds
oly_atw400_worlds_previewv2.jpg
Challenge awaits McLaughlin-Levrone in worlds 400m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chase Sexton tops St. Louis SuperMotocross practice, Jett Lawrence lands fourth on the chart

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published September 12, 2025 06:56 PM

The runner-up in the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross series, Chase Sexton, posted the fastest time in the combined practice sessions for Round 2 of the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship series at the Dome at Americas Center in St. Louis, Missouri, with a speed of 1:12.558. This indoor SMX track is likely to be the most Supercross-like track the riders have faced in three years of the playoff format.

Triple Crown king Eli Tomac (1:12.839) landed second on the chart with a time slightly less than three-tenths of a second behind Sexton. Tomac won all three motos the last time the Supercross series visited St. Louis. Tomac was fastest in the first session.

SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Haiden Deegan closeup.JPG
Haiden Deegan nips Max Anstie in St. Louis SuperMotocross practice
Haiden Deegan was 0.127 seconds faster than Max Anstie as he seeks to extend his championship points advantage in Round 2 of the 2025 SMX playoffs.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Justin Cooper (1:12.961) looks to rebound from his Lap 1 crash in the season opener in Concord, North Carolina, and posted the fourth-best time overall. He climbed to 11th in the final rundown of Moto 1 last week, but was denied an opportunity to salvage additional points after the second moto succumbed to weather conditions.

Jett Lawrence (1:13.374) was eight-tenths of a second off Sexton’s pace and landed fourth on the chart.

Jett’s older brother, Hunter Lawrence (1:13.545), rounded out the top five. He finished fourth last week in the single moto in Concord.

The 2025 Supercross champion, Cooper Webb (1:14.550), was the eighth fastest rider.

Practice 1 Times
Practice 2 Times
Combined Practice

More SuperMotocross News

Haiden Deegan nips Max Anstie in St. Louis SMX practice
St. Louis Preview | Betting Guide
Malcolm Stewart intends to mount up for SMX Round 2 in St. Louis
Julien Beaumer faces ‘long road’ after fracturing vertebrae in SMX Round 1
zMax Dragway 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification
Will third time be the charm for Chase Sexton in the SMX Championship?
zMax Dragway 450 Practice | 250 Practice
Jorge Prado, Monster Energy Kawasaki skip 2025 SMX Playoffs
Aaron Plessinger to skip SMX World Championship Playoffs due to illness
Christian Craig departs from Star Racing Yamaha one year early