Chase Sexton tops St. Louis SuperMotocross practice, Jett Lawrence lands fourth on the chart

The runner-up in the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross series, Chase Sexton, posted the fastest time in the combined practice sessions for Round 2 of the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship series at the Dome at Americas Center in St. Louis, Missouri, with a speed of 1:12.558. This indoor SMX track is likely to be the most Supercross-like track the riders have faced in three years of the playoff format.

Triple Crown king Eli Tomac (1:12.839) landed second on the chart with a time slightly less than three-tenths of a second behind Sexton. Tomac won all three motos the last time the Supercross series visited St. Louis. Tomac was fastest in the first session.

Haiden Deegan nips Max Anstie in St. Louis SuperMotocross practice Haiden Deegan was 0.127 seconds faster than Max Anstie as he seeks to extend his championship points advantage in Round 2 of the 2025 SMX playoffs.

Justin Cooper (1:12.961) looks to rebound from his Lap 1 crash in the season opener in Concord, North Carolina, and posted the fourth-best time overall. He climbed to 11th in the final rundown of Moto 1 last week, but was denied an opportunity to salvage additional points after the second moto succumbed to weather conditions.

Jett Lawrence (1:13.374) was eight-tenths of a second off Sexton’s pace and landed fourth on the chart.

Jett’s older brother, Hunter Lawrence (1:13.545), rounded out the top five. He finished fourth last week in the single moto in Concord.

The 2025 Supercross champion, Cooper Webb (1:14.550), was the eighth fastest rider.

Practice 1 Times

Practice 2 Times

Combined Practice

