Haiden Deegan nips Max Anstie in St. Louis SuperMotocross practice

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Bristol starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger wins 1st NASCAR Cup pole since 2015
SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis Chase Sexton Jett Lawrence at the gate.jpg
Chase Sexton tops St. Louis SuperMotocross practice, Jett Lawrence lands fourth on the chart
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
John Daly cards ’19' on a single hole during first round of PGA Tour Champions event

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_worlds_previewv3.jpg
Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m
KennyBPushesNoahL.jpg
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds
oly_atw400_worlds_previewv2.jpg
Challenge awaits McLaughlin-Levrone in worlds 400m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Bristol starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger wins 1st NASCAR Cup pole since 2015
SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis Chase Sexton Jett Lawrence at the gate.jpg
Chase Sexton tops St. Louis SuperMotocross practice, Jett Lawrence lands fourth on the chart
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
John Daly cards ’19' on a single hole during first round of PGA Tour Champions event

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_worlds_previewv3.jpg
Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m
KennyBPushesNoahL.jpg
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds
oly_atw400_worlds_previewv2.jpg
Challenge awaits McLaughlin-Levrone in worlds 400m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Haiden Deegan nips Max Anstie in St. Louis SuperMotocross practice

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published September 12, 2025 06:35 PM

Haiden Deegan posted a fastest lap of 1:13.863 in Friday’s practice session for Round 2 of the SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs in St. Louis and narrowly edged Max Anstie for the top speed. Deegan’s best time was laid down in the second session, although he also topped the first practice with a speed of 1:14.786.

Returning to action for the playoffs, unseeded rider Anstie posted a lap of 1:13.990, which was 0.127 seconds slower than Deegan’s. He set his best lap in the second session. Regardless of his practice time today or qualification speed tomorrow, he will have to make his way into the Feature program through the Wild Card race.

SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis Chase Sexton Jett Lawrence at the gate.jpg
Chase Sexton tops St. Louis SuperMotocross practice, Jett Lawrence lands fourth on the chart
Jett Lawrence was eight-tenths of a second slower than Chase Sexton on Friday’s practice chart.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Last week, Seth Hammaker (1:14.391) posted the fastest time on Friday and held his speed through Saturday, finishing second in the single moto that the weather allowed.

Levi Kitchen (1:14.442) was fourth on the chart, closely following his Monster Energy Star Kawasaki teammate Hammaker.

Ryder DiFrancesco (1:14.492) rounded out the top five.

Jo Shimoda (1:14.616) was further down the chart than he would have liked. He had the sixth fastest lap in the combined sessions, but that was an improvement on his ranking from zMax Dragway in Round 1. He was 10th overall in Concord, North Carolina, but showed up race-ready on Saturday with arguably the fastest bike before finishing third.

Practice 1 Times
Practice 2 Times
Combined Practice

More SuperMotocross News

Chase Sexton tops St. Louis SMX practice
St. Louis Preview | Betting Guide
Malcolm Stewart intends to mount up for SMX Round 2 in St. Louis
Julien Beaumer faces ‘long road’ after fracturing vertebrae in SMX Round 1
zMax Dragway 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification
Will third time be the charm for Chase Sexton in the SMX Championship?
zMax Dragway 450 Practice | 250 Practice
Jorge Prado, Monster Energy Kawasaki skip 2025 SMX Playoffs
Aaron Plessinger to skip SMX World Championship Playoffs due to illness
Christian Craig departs from Star Racing Yamaha one year early