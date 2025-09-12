Haiden Deegan nips Max Anstie in St. Louis SuperMotocross practice

Haiden Deegan posted a fastest lap of 1:13.863 in Friday’s practice session for Round 2 of the SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs in St. Louis and narrowly edged Max Anstie for the top speed. Deegan’s best time was laid down in the second session, although he also topped the first practice with a speed of 1:14.786.

Returning to action for the playoffs, unseeded rider Anstie posted a lap of 1:13.990, which was 0.127 seconds slower than Deegan’s. He set his best lap in the second session. Regardless of his practice time today or qualification speed tomorrow, he will have to make his way into the Feature program through the Wild Card race.

Last week, Seth Hammaker (1:14.391) posted the fastest time on Friday and held his speed through Saturday, finishing second in the single moto that the weather allowed.

Levi Kitchen (1:14.442) was fourth on the chart, closely following his Monster Energy Star Kawasaki teammate Hammaker.

Ryder DiFrancesco (1:14.492) rounded out the top five.

Jo Shimoda (1:14.616) was further down the chart than he would have liked. He had the sixth fastest lap in the combined sessions, but that was an improvement on his ranking from zMax Dragway in Round 1. He was 10th overall in Concord, North Carolina, but showed up race-ready on Saturday with arguably the fastest bike before finishing third.

Practice 1 Times

Practice 2 Times

Combined Practice

