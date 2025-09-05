Seth Hammaker tops Haiden Deegan in 250 practice for SMX kickoff at zMax Dragway

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp
Steelers at Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats for NFL Week 1
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Minicamp
49ers vs. Seahawks NFL Week 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Logan_Webb.jpg
Two-start pitchers: Logan Webb headlines the group of dazzling options for the week of September 8

Top Clips

nbc_golf_irishd2ehl_250905.jpg
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_rolextftrc1999_250905.jpg
Leonard’s legendary putt that swung 1999 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rolextftrc2004_250905.jpg
Europe humbles U.S. at Oakland Hills in 2004

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp
Steelers at Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats for NFL Week 1
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Minicamp
49ers vs. Seahawks NFL Week 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Logan_Webb.jpg
Two-start pitchers: Logan Webb headlines the group of dazzling options for the week of September 8

Top Clips

nbc_golf_irishd2ehl_250905.jpg
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_rolextftrc1999_250905.jpg
Leonard’s legendary putt that swung 1999 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rolextftrc2004_250905.jpg
Europe humbles U.S. at Oakland Hills in 2004

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seth Hammaker tops Haiden Deegan in 250 practice for SMX kickoff at zMax Dragway

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published September 5, 2025 04:13 PM

CONCORD, North Carolina: Seth Hammaker posted the fastest time in Friday’s practice with a time of 2:01.077. His fastest lap was set in the second session as speeds picked up in the afternoon.

Hammaker found speed late in the Pro Motocross season, posting the fastest lap in Qualification in the season-ending round in Mechanicsville, Maryland in the Budds Creek National. He also paced the field with three rounds remaining in the Ironman National.

Hammaker was nearly one second faster in the second session than Haiden Deegan (2:01.935), but the two-time defending champion had the fastest time in the first session with a lap of 2:03.938 that was more than one second faster than second-place Hammaker.

After a scary crash in Budds Creek in the Motocross finale, Julien Beaumer (2:02.477) landed third on the chart.

Fourth-place Cole Davies (2:03.077) and Ryder DiFrancesco (2:03.312) rounded out the top five.

Second-seed Jo Shimoda struggled to find speed on Friday after landing 13th on the chart in the morning session and 10th in the afternoon. He was 12th in the combined session with a lap of 2:05.448. The team will search for speed overnight with qualification still to come on Saturday.

Tom Vialle was eighth overall with a best time of 2:04.004.

Practice 1 Results
Practice 2 Results
Combined Practice