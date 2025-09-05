Seth Hammaker tops Haiden Deegan in 250 practice for SMX kickoff at zMax Dragway

CONCORD, North Carolina: Seth Hammaker posted the fastest time in Friday’s practice with a time of 2:01.077. His fastest lap was set in the second session as speeds picked up in the afternoon.

Hammaker found speed late in the Pro Motocross season, posting the fastest lap in Qualification in the season-ending round in Mechanicsville, Maryland in the Budds Creek National. He also paced the field with three rounds remaining in the Ironman National.

Hammaker was nearly one second faster in the second session than Haiden Deegan (2:01.935), but the two-time defending champion had the fastest time in the first session with a lap of 2:03.938 that was more than one second faster than second-place Hammaker.

After a scary crash in Budds Creek in the Motocross finale, Julien Beaumer (2:02.477) landed third on the chart.

Fourth-place Cole Davies (2:03.077) and Ryder DiFrancesco (2:03.312) rounded out the top five.

Second-seed Jo Shimoda struggled to find speed on Friday after landing 13th on the chart in the morning session and 10th in the afternoon. He was 12th in the combined session with a lap of 2:05.448. The team will search for speed overnight with qualification still to come on Saturday.

Tom Vialle was eighth overall with a best time of 2:04.004.

