Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence pace 450 practice at zMax Dragway

CONCORD, North Carolina: Hunter Lawrence topped the combined practice session for Round 1 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at zMax Dragway with a time of 1:59.780. He was the only rider to break the two-minute mark with a time that was six-tenths of a second faster than his younger brother Jett Lawrence.

Jett (2:00.418) enters the weekend as the second-seeded rider in the playoffs and the two-time defending champion often waits until the end of qualification to show his hand. Qualification will occur Saturday morning ahead of the afternoon motos.

Justin Cooper (2:00.578) was fastest in the morning session, but failed to increase his pace in the second session and landed third on the chart.

Veterans Eli Tomac (2:01.116) and Chase Sexton (2:01.210) rounded out the top five.

Sexton is returning from two injuries during the Pro Motocross series, but an indication of his playoff potential can be seen in three races toward the end of the outdoor program. He finished fifth, third, and first in consecutive races at RedBud, Spring Creek, and Washougal. As with the remainder of the field, he has another chance to find his rhythm in two qualification sessions on Saturday.

Ken Roczen (2:02.200) was just outside the top five in sixth.

Cooper Webb (2:04.865) landed ninth on the chart.

