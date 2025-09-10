St. Louis SMX betting, odds, picks, lines: No. 1 seed: Triple-Crown king Eli Tomac deserves attention

Jett Lawrence won Round 1 of the SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs in Concord, North Carolina, with an opening, raw line of -285. The ripple effect of his victory is that his odds are more prohibitive for Round 2 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, with a line of -455.

That is the bad news for fans who would like to ride the bandwagon of the most dominant rider in the field.

There is, however, some hidden good news. Jett’s prohibitive odds have dragged the remainder of the field to higher levels. Last week, the remainder of the top five averaged +585. For Round 2, the average is more than 400 points higher, creating some opportunities.

St. Louis SuperMotocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch St. Louis has hosted races since 1996 with some of the biggest names in dirt bike racing victorious at the Dome at America’s Center.

While the St. Louis track will be designed with significant Pro Motocross elements, this is likely to be the most Supercross-like track the playoffs have experienced. The race will be held indoors, which is good news given the severe weather experienced at zMax Dragway, and the vibe will be significantly different. Jett is great on Supercross tracks, but far less dominant than he is in the outdoors.

A series of modest bets spread among the top five may produce desirable results.

As the fourth-ranked rider, Eli Tomac (+867) is the most attractive. He has multiple wins in St. Louis with back-to-back victories in 2017 and 2018. When the race switched to a Triple Crown format and the average of those three races determined the winner, Tomac swept three motos in 2024, proving that the multi-moto format plays into his favor. In fact, Tomac remains the best Triple Crown rider in recent history. Added to that is the fact that he has not finished worse than fourth in an SMX race, and he deserves a modest wager.

Runner-up in the Supercross championship this year, Chase Sexton (+514) is the second-ranked rider for ALT Sports Data’s handicappers. There is a little less juice for the squeeze, but bettors who buy into the proposition that this track will reward indoor riders should skip their premium coffee drinks this week and spend that money on the opportunity to fund the next month.

Hunter Lawrence (+843) is the fourth-ranked rider this week. He did not make a lot of noise in Concord, but if he can capitalize on the Motocross-like elements on the track, he has a fair chance to unseat his brother.

RJ Hampshire (+1752) fits into a slot that makes him interesting if not desirable. He’s poised to break through and get his first 450 overall victory, but it will likely come on a smaller stage next year.

The next three riders in betting odds are in the 25/1 - 29/1 range with Ken Roczen (+2539), Cooper Webb (+2693), and Justin Cooper (+2885). If your strategy is to dive deep, extremely modest bets are indicated for them.

The remainder of the field is 136/1 or greater.

Opening Odds, Outright Overall Win

Jett Lawrence, -455

Chase Sexton, +514

Hunter Lawrence, +843

Eli Tomac, +867

RJ Hampshire, +1752

Ken Roczen, +2539

Cooper Webb, +2693

Justin Cooper, +2885

Dylan Ferrandis, +13599

Malcolm Stewart, +13599

Justin Barcia, +13599

Joey Savatgy, +13599

Christian Craig, +13599

Colt Nichols, +14186

Justin Hill, +14186

Shane McElrath, +14186

Dean Wilson, +14186

Benny Bloss, +15525

Jeremy Hand, +15525

Mitchell Oldenburg, +15525

Kyle Chisholm, +15525

Mitchell Harrison, +15525

Grant Harlan, +15525

Freddie Noren, +15525

Valentin Guillod, +15525

Marshal Weltin, +15525

Harri Kullas, +15525

John Short, IV, +15525

Coty Schock, +15525

Romain Pape, +15773

More SuperMotocross News

St. Louis Preview

Malcolm Stewart intends to mount up for SMX Round 2 in St. Louis

Julien Beaumer faces ‘long road’ after fracturing vertebrae in SMX Round 1

zMax Dragway 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification

Will third time be the charm for Chase Sexton in the SMX Championship?

zMax Dragway 450 Practice | 250 Practice

Jorge Prado, Monster Energy Kawasaki skip 2025 SMX Playoffs

Aaron Plessinger to skip SMX World Championship Playoffs due to illness

Christian Craig departs from Star Racing Yamaha one year early

Tom Vialle was “lacking confidence in his setup” at Budds Creek

