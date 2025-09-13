2025 St Louis SuperMotocross 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence sets early fast lap

Jett Lawrence may be vulnerable on a track with more Supercross elements than Motocross, so it’s essential to establish dominance early in Round 2 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Qualification 1

Jett is not prone to trash-talking, preferring to let his riding speak for itself. He posted the fastest lap in the first session with a time of 1:11.829, but was quick to point out the closeness of the competition.

“Realistically, it was a clean lap with no mistakes when it’s really close,” Jett told Peacock’s Haley Shanley. “I mean, Chase (Sexton) was only one-tenth off, so with that much of a second, he could be the same or faster. It’s really going to be on mistakes – the least mistakes you have, the better chance of getting a good lap.”

Sexton (1:11.969) is making his case to be the rider who challenges Jett the most. His fastest lap in the first session was 0.140 seconds behind the leader.

Eli Tomac (1:12.386) has been great at St. Louis in recent years. On Saturday morning, he confirmed how well he likes this dirt with the third fastest time.

Fourth-place Justin Cooper (1:12.536) and Hunter Lawrence (1:12.560) rounded out the top five.

Ken Roczen (1:12.697) posted a fast lap early, but slowly slipped down the rankings to land sixth on the chart.

Qualification 1 Results

