Seth Hammaker sweeps Las Vegas finale 250 practice

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ohio v Rutgers
Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs vs. Giants NFL Week 3 Sunday Night Football game?
MotoAmerica SB 2025 Rd 06 VIR Josh Herrin Bobby Fong Sean Kelly.jpg
2026 MotoAmerica Schedule features nine rounds, 20 races plus Daytona 200 as a Supersport point’s event
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Game Two-Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
Two-start pitchers: Chris Sale headlines a group of stellar options for the final week of the 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_daltonkincaid_250919.jpg
Kincaid a weekly TE1 despite fewer opportunities
nbc_golf_kornferryr2_250919.jpg
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 2
nbc_roto_jamescook_250919.jpg
Treat Bills’ Cook as ‘top-12' fantasy running back

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ohio v Rutgers
Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs vs. Giants NFL Week 3 Sunday Night Football game?
MotoAmerica SB 2025 Rd 06 VIR Josh Herrin Bobby Fong Sean Kelly.jpg
2026 MotoAmerica Schedule features nine rounds, 20 races plus Daytona 200 as a Supersport point’s event
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Game Two-Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
Two-start pitchers: Chris Sale headlines a group of stellar options for the final week of the 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_daltonkincaid_250919.jpg
Kincaid a weekly TE1 despite fewer opportunities
nbc_golf_kornferryr2_250919.jpg
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 2
nbc_roto_jamescook_250919.jpg
Treat Bills’ Cook as ‘top-12' fantasy running back

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seth Hammaker sweeps Las Vegas finale 250 practice

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published September 19, 2025 06:47 PM

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: Speed picked up in the second practice session as riders worked in the track and became more familiar with the grooves, but one thing remained the same: Seth Hammaker topped the second session with a time of 1:30.695, which was 1.8 seconds faster than his fastest time from Practice 1.

Equally important, it was more than six-tenths of a second faster than the second rider on the chart, Jordon Smith (1:31.280).

Ryder DiFrancesco (1:32.149) improved on his speed from the first session and moved up to third overall. He was fourth in Practice 1.

But most eyes were on fourth-place Haiden Deegan (1:32.160) and Jo Shimoda (1:32.237) in fifth, who were separated by a slim 0.077 seconds. Shimoda latched onto Deegan on the opening lap and followed him for the first half of the session, studying his lines and looking for any weakness he can exploit on Saturday.

The difference between first and fifth in this session was 1.54 seconds.

Practice 1

If not for a five-point penalty in the first playoff race at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, Hammaker would be in control of his fate with less than 10 points separating him from the championship leader. He trails by 16 instead, but is determined to make the most of the final round and see where the points land.

He posted the fastest time (1:31.870) in the first session, which was .0617 seconds faster than Deegan (1:32.487).

Smith (1:32.686) looks to improve from his eighth-place ranking in SMX points. He was third.

Fourth-place DiFrancesco (1:33.038) and Shimoda (1:33.496) rounded out the top five. The separation from first to fifth was 1.6 seconds.

Practice 1 Times
Practice 2 Times
Combined Practice

More SuperMotocross News

Las Vegas Preview
Levi Kitchen defends contact with Haiden Deegan
Maximus Vohland to miss SMX finale with dislocated elbow
St. Louis 450 Results | 250 Results
Hunter Lawrence scores overall 450 SuperMotocross win in St. Louis
Jo Shimoda wins overall in St. Louis, crashes Haiden Deegan crashes in Moto 2
Hunter Lawrence wins St. Louis Moto 1, Jett overcomes early stumble to finish fourth
Haiden Deegan leads from the gate drop to the checkers for St. Louis Moto 1 win
Pain forces Malcolm Stewart to skip Round 2 of SMX playoffs in St. Louis