Seth Hammaker sweeps Las Vegas finale 250 practice

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: Speed picked up in the second practice session as riders worked in the track and became more familiar with the grooves, but one thing remained the same: Seth Hammaker topped the second session with a time of 1:30.695, which was 1.8 seconds faster than his fastest time from Practice 1.

Equally important, it was more than six-tenths of a second faster than the second rider on the chart, Jordon Smith (1:31.280).

Ryder DiFrancesco (1:32.149) improved on his speed from the first session and moved up to third overall. He was fourth in Practice 1.

But most eyes were on fourth-place Haiden Deegan (1:32.160) and Jo Shimoda (1:32.237) in fifth, who were separated by a slim 0.077 seconds. Shimoda latched onto Deegan on the opening lap and followed him for the first half of the session, studying his lines and looking for any weakness he can exploit on Saturday.

The difference between first and fifth in this session was 1.54 seconds.

Practice 1

If not for a five-point penalty in the first playoff race at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, Hammaker would be in control of his fate with less than 10 points separating him from the championship leader. He trails by 16 instead, but is determined to make the most of the final round and see where the points land.

He posted the fastest time (1:31.870) in the first session, which was .0617 seconds faster than Deegan (1:32.487).

Smith (1:32.686) looks to improve from his eighth-place ranking in SMX points. He was third.

Fourth-place DiFrancesco (1:33.038) and Shimoda (1:33.496) rounded out the top five. The separation from first to fifth was 1.6 seconds.

Practice 1 Times

Practice 2 Times

Combined Practice

