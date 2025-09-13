Hunter Lawrence wins Moto 1 as Jett Lawrence overcomes early stumble to finish fourth

Hunter Lawrence earned the holeshot and sprinted away from the field in the opening laps of Moto 1 of Round 2 of the SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Ken Roczen had one of his best performances of the season and finished 6.9 seconds behind in second.

The battle for third came down to 0.147 seconds between Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence.

Hunter Lawrence earned the holeshot as Jett Lawrence stumbled.

Jett was 21st as the holeshot line.

Jett moved to 12 at the end of Lap 1.

Sexton moved into sixth on Lap 2; Jett was 11th.

Jett cracked the top 10 on Lap 4.

At halfway, Hunter held a 5.8-second lead over Roczen.

Sexton moved into fourth.

Jett took fifth from Webb on Lap 9.

Jett took fourth from Sexton on Lap 12.

With two minutes on the clock, Hunter lapped up to 14th.

In Race Notes

Hunter got the great jump as Jett Lawrence and Chase Sexton stumbled out of the gate.

Jett recovered and completed Lap 1 in 12th. Sexton was seventh.

Ken Roczen was second on Lap 2 with Eli Tomac 1.3 second behind in third.

Hunter looked comfortable in the lead with a 3.3-second lead on Lap 4.

On Lap 5, Cooper Webb and Justin Cooper battled for fourth. Sexton joined the battle one lap later.

At the halfway mark, Sexton moved into fourth. Jett was knocking on the door of the top five with Webb in his sights.

Jett takes the position on Lap 9, but he’s 15.2 seconds behind the leader, Hunter.

While Hunter leads, Sexton and Jett are involved in an intense battle on Lap 12. Jett took the position in the sand section.

Tomac is 5.6 seconds ahead of Jett. But Jett steadily closed the distance and was 2.2 seconds behind on Lap 16. This position could be critical for the overall victory.

