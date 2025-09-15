SMX 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at St. Louis: Hunter Lawrence slices Jett Lawrence’s margin

Hunter Lawrence took advantage of track position to win Moto 1 of Round 2 of the SuperMotocross World Championship in St. Louis, Missouri, at The Dome of America’s Center, and then cruised to a third-place finish in the second race to score his second 450 divisional playoff victory. With double points on the line in this round, Hunter gained 10 points on his brother, Jett Lawrence, and took control of his fate. A win next week will hand Hunter the championship trophy.

This is the third consecutive season Hunter has won Round 2. He took the trophy in the 250 division in the inaugural 2023 season at Chicagoland Speedway and won the second 450 race last year at Texas Motor Speedway. Last year, Hunter tied Jett in championship points before losing the title on a tiebreaker, which has only added to his hunger. For all his recent success, however, Hunter was nonchalant as he stood on the St. Louis podium.

Jett is not prone to making mistakes, but five weeks ago, he jumped the gate at Ironman Raceway and lost the overall victory after being penalized. He fouled the gate again this week — albeit in qualification — and that may have contributed to some hesitancy in St. Louis. Jett got a poor start in Moto 1 and spun his wheels coming off the gate. Crossing under the holeshot banner 21st, he picked his way through the field to finish fourth. Combined with a Moto 2 victory, he was credited with second overall.

The difference between the top three riders was razor-thin in St. Louis. That showed in the points earned, with Hunter, Jett, and Eli Tomac separated by one point, and on the timing sheet at the end of Moto 2, when they crossed under the checkered flag three and a half seconds apart. Tomac will need help next week in Las Vegas to overcome a 16-point deficit to first, but he’s having a great season nonetheless.

Ken Roczen made a lot of noise last week in Concord, North Carolina, in his return to the SuperMotocross League. He was just as loud in St. Louis, with a stunning second-place finish in Moto 1 and a sweep of the top five following a fifth-place result in Moto 2. He was scored fourth overall.

Cooper Webb quietly finished fifth overall with an 8-4 in the two motos. The playoffs have not gone as he intended, but with a seventh-place finish in the first round at zMax Dragway, he’s shown enough consistency to land in the top five.

A poor start in Moto 1 and a modest finish in Moto 2 practically eliminated Chase Sexton from title contention. He finished fifth in the first race and ran fourth for most of the second race, until a tip-over on the final lap brought him home in 10th place. Sexton finished seventh overall.

Here are the 450 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 2 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri:

Results

Overall Results

Moto 1

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Moto 2

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

450 SuperMotocross Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 2 in St. Louis (points earners):

1. Hunter Lawrence, Honda [1-3]

2. Jett Lawrence, Honda [4-1]

3. Eli Tomac, Yamaha [3-2]

4. Ken Roczen, Suzuki [2-5]

5. Cooper Webb, Yamaha [8-4]

6. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna [7-6]

7. Chase Sexton, KTM [5-10]

8. Justin Cooper, Yamaha [6-11]

9. Joey Savatgy, Honda [11-7]

10. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda [10-8]

11. Justin Barcia, GasGas [9-9]

12. Benny Bloss, Beta [14-13]

13. Coty Schock, Yamaha [16-12]

14. Valentin Guillod, Yamaha [13-16]

15. Justin Hill, KTM [18-14]

16. Marshal Weltin, Yamaha [15-18]

17. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki [19-15]

18. Shane McElrath, Honda [17-17]

19. Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta [12-22]

20. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki [20-19]

21. Dean Wilson, Honda [22-20]

22. Jeremy Hand, Honda [21-21]

