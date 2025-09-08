SMX 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at zMax Dragway: Haiden Deegan begins title defense with a win

Haiden Deegan was more than prepared to mount up for the second moto of Round 1 at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, but was happy to take the win and improve his lead in the 250 SuperMotocross World Championship.

As is often the case, Deegan did not get the best start, and he finished Lap 1 in seventh place. Just as often, that did not matter as Deegan climbed quickly through the field and was in podium contention by Lap 4. With time running off the clock and two laps remaining, he made a decisive pass on Seth Hammaker to score the moto win and what would eventually become the overall victory.

Full points were awarded despite the cancellation of Moto 2, and Deegan now has an eight-point advantage over Jo Shimoda as the series heads into Round 2 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Hammaker was fast from the start of the day with one of the top five times in the first qualification session, but lost pace in Qualification 2 and landed just outside that mark. Despite a modest gate pick, he earned the holeshot, which gave him control of the race and the first selection of lines through the turns. That proved to be important on Lap 3 when he forced Shimoda into a mistake that created a sizeable gap over Austin Forkner. Hammaker maintained the lead until the closing laps, but could not withstand the pressure of Deegan.

Hammaker was docked five championship points for jumping under red cross flag conditions and left the track 16 points behind Deegan.

Shimoda admitted to losing patience early, and if not for his mistake, he might have proved to be a worthy candidate for the victory. Instead, he fell to 12th and had to work his way through the field. Shimoda was in fifth by Lap 7 and could only climb as high as fourth when the checkers waved. After a one-position penalty was assessed to Levi Kitchen for passing a rider under red cross flag conditions, Shimoda was awarded third.

Kitchen passed Forkner while the Alpinestars Medical crew was attending to an injured rider. He was also assessed a five-point penalty for jumping in that section of the track, but his solid effort netted 13 points and placed him fifth in the championship standings.

Austin Forkner has learned much since returning from a hard crash in the 2024 Arlington Monster Energy Supercross race. He earned only three top-10s in the stadium series and got off to a slow start in Motocross with results outside the top 15 in the first six rounds. He rattled off three top-10s during the end of the season, but showed speed during portions of the final two races before fading. His fifth-place finish at zMax Dragway was his first of the SuperMotocross season. Forkner is four points behind fifth-place Kitchen in SMX points with his eyes set on giving Triumph their first dirt bike top-five.

Here are the 250 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 1 at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina:

Here is the finishing order of Round 1 in zMax Dragway (points earners):

1. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha

2. Seth Hammaker, Kawasaki

3. Jo Shimoda, Honda

4. Levi Kitchen, Kawasaki

5. Austin Forkner, Triumph

6. Ryder DiFrancesco, GasGas

7. Tom Vialle, KTM

8. Cole Davies, Yamaha

9. Nate Thrasher, Yamaha

10. Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki

11. Drew Adams, Kawasaki

12. Maximus Vohland, Yamaha

13. Max Anstie, Yamaha

14. Dilan Schwartz, Yamaha

15. Daxton Bennick, Yamaha

16. Cullin Park, Honda

17. Jordon Smith, Triumph

18. Lux Turner, KTM

19. Gage Linville, KTM

20. Parker Ross, Yamaha

21. Henry Miller, Yamaha

22. Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki

