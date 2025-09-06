Jett Lawrence begins SMX Championship defense with zMax Dragway Moto 1 win

CONCORD, North Carolina: Jett Lawrence earned the holeshot at zMax Dragway in Round 1 of the SuperMotocross World Championship and withstood pressure from first Eli Tomac and then Chase Sexton to score a win in the first moto of the playoffs.

Jett created a two-second gap and managed it with Tomac determinedly chasing the Pro Motocross champion. But Jett’s pace pulled Tomac and Chase Sexton into an uncomfortable pace.

“It’s kind of getting to the point that it’s close enough to the limit, because you can’t really push the track at all,” Jett told NBC Sports’ Will Christien. “It can catch you really quickly if you compress the suspension too hard — clip those ruts especially. So I just tried to play it smart and run the risk versus reward kind of thing. Trying to get a flow and keep laps consistent.”

Weather moved in during the closing laps and with wind picking up, Tomac tipped over from second to hand the position to Chase Sexton with time running off the clock.

“I thought I had the holeshot and just blew the first turn,” Sexton said. “Jett got underneath me and I was fourth or fifth behind Ken [Roczen]. I had to work my way up. Eli went down, which gave me a gift.”

Tomac’s third-place finish put him in a position to contend for the overall win in Moto 2 if Jett and Sexton stumble on what will be a muddy and heavy track.

“I’m not sure if it was acceleration or if the front tucked,” Tomac said. “Either way, I was maybe a little impatient. I moved out after that. I should have been using the cushion. Try to live and learn.”

Moments after Jett took the checkered flag, rain fell hard with accompanying lightning, placing the round in a hold. The second motos will be on an entirely different race.

Fourth-place Hunter Lawrence and RJ Hampshire rounded out the top five.

The top seeded rider entering the weekend, Justin Cooper, fell early before recouping to climb from last to 11th.

Jett earned the holeshot.

Tomac (second) and Roczen are in the top three on Lap 1.

No. 1 seed Cooper got a terrible start and fell to 22nd (last) early.

Sexton moved into third on Lap 3.

Hunter passed Roczen for fourth on Lap 5.

On Lap 7, the top three were separated by less than two seconds.

Tomac fell on Lap 8, slowing Sexton in the process.

Jett beat Sexton by 3.865 seconds as rain began to fall.

In Race Notes

Jett earned the holeshot in heavy traffic.

Tomac and Roczen gave chase during Lap 1 with veteran skill challenging for a podium.

Sexton maintained his speed from qualification to race into fourth.

Hunter was just outside the top five in sixth on Lap 2.

Sexton moved around Roczen for third on Lap 3.

Tomac did not allow Jett to get too far away on the first four laps, keeping the lead to under four seconds.

Hunter moved up through the field and passed Roczen for fourth on Lap 5.

On Lap 6, Sexton caught Tomac and pushed him into a faster pace. The lead is down to one second.

Tomac pushed too hard and fell on Lap 8. He remounted in third.

Hunter moved onto Tomac’s back tire.

Heavy winds played havoc with riders’ balance as the clock ticked away.

Jett beat Sexton and Tomac to the flag.

