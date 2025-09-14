Jo Shimoda scores overall win, Haiden Deegan crashes hard in SuperMotocross St. Louis Moto 2

Jo Shimoda finished second in both motos of Round 2 of the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship in the 250 division to score the overall victory and take the points lead heading into the season finale.

Shimoda fought through illness to score the runner-up finish to Haiden Deegan in Moto 1 and Tom Vialle in Moto 2, but that was enough to keep Seth Hammaker at bay with his results of third in both races.

“All I can say is that we have been working so hard all year,” Shimoda told Peacock’s Jason Thomas. “I just want to finish good and I don’t want to give anything away. I think that was the toughest moto I ever felt. Today we had just enough. Any more laps, I mean I got really sketchy on the last lap. ... I’m excited about next week. I’m done with [the interview].”

With points doubled for this round, Shimoda left St. Louis with a 10-point advantage and could score the 250 Championship with a second-place finish, even if Deegan is victorious.

Hammaker finished second overall with finishes of third in both motos.

“I set myself up going into the third and final SMX final playoff race in Las Vegas next weekend,” Hammaker said. “I’m super-pumped about that. Just two solid Main Events tonight. Nothing spectacular, but put myself in good positions, didn’t panic, and rode what the track gave me.”

Nate Thrasher rounded out the podium with results of sixth in Moto 1 and fourth in Moto 2.

With a 4-6, Ty Masterpool rounded out the top five.

But the story of the race was Deegan’s crash. On Lap 1, Levi Kitchen raced him aggressively in a corner and crashed the two-time defending champion hard. Deegan bent his front brake lever and fell to 22nd (last), but found a way to race his way up to 14th at the checkers. He was credited with sixth-place overall with his Moto 1 win and 14th-place result in Moto 2.

Tom Vialle won the second moto after struggling in the first race to finish 10th.

Tom Vialle earned the holeshot.

Haiden Deegan and Levi Kitchen crash hard on Lap 1.

Deegan completes Lap 1 in 20th.

Vialle led Shimoda by 2.3 seconds on Lap 5.

Deegan’s bike was damaged in the crash, and he climbed to only 20th.

Deegan found a way to overcome the damage and moved to 16th on Lap 8 (halfway).

On Lap 12, Deegan moved into 14th around Lux Turner.

Vialle led on Lap 17.

The gap between Shimoda and Hammaker grew to four seconds on Lap 17.

In Race Notes

Tom Vialle earned the holeshot over Jo Shimoda.

Early on Lap 1, Levi Kitchen leans hard into Haiden Deegan and takes them both down. Deegan’s bike was damaged, and he was well outside the top 20.

Kitchen remounted and climbed to 12th on Lap 6.

Near the halfway mark, Vialle led Shimoda by 2.6 seconds with Seth Hammaker third.

Nate Thrasher got aggressive with Hammaker, but could not improve from fourth.

Jordon Smith rounded out the top five.

Deegan was riding angrily and moved into 15th on Lap 8. He will control his fate in the finale if he moves as far forward as 13th (coupled with his Moto 1 win). Next week offers triple points.

Hammaker caught Shimoda, and they battled on Lap 15. With the pass for position, Hammaker would score the overall victory on the tiebreaker.

Haiden Deegan leads from the gate drop to the checkers for St. Louis Moto 1 win Double points are on the line this week as the 250 field heads inside the Dome at America’s Center for Round 2 of the 2025 SuperMotocross Playoffs.

More SuperMotocross News

St. Louis 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification

Pain forces Malcolm Stewart to skip Round 2 of SMX playoffs in St. Louis

Austin Forkner dabs knee in St. Louis qualification, doubtful for features

St. Louis 450 Practice | 250 Practice

St. Louis Preview | Betting Guide

Malcolm Stewart intends to mount up for SMX Round 2 in St. Louis

Julien Beaumer faces ‘long road’ after fracturing vertebrae in SMX Round 1

Will third time be the charm for Chase Sexton in the SMX Championship?

Jorge Prado, Monster Energy Kawasaki skip 2025 SMX Playoffs

Aaron Plessinger to skip SMX World Championship Playoffs due to illness

