Maximus Vohland to miss SuperMotocross finale with dislocated elbow

After crashing heavily in last week’s practice start during qualification at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, Maximus Vohland injured his right elbow. He will miss the season finale at The Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“Wanted to give everyone a quick update,” Vohland posted on social media. “I ended up with a dislocated right elbow. After a few X-rays at the hospital, they were able to reduce it pretty quickly. Luckily, no fractures—so it looks like a straightforward recovery. I’ll be starting my off-season a little earlier. I want to give a special thanks to my mechanic [Daniel Castloo], who never stopped pushing and helped me develop a whole new way of riding this year. I’m looking forward to taking what we learned and building on it for an even stronger 2026 season [ClubMX].”

The incident occurred when Cole Davies and Haiden Deegan made contact, sending Deegan careening across the track. After Vohland’s contact, he clipped the back tire of Seth Hammaker, who ran into Levi Kitchen.

Vohland finished 12th in the playoff opener at zMax Dragway. He was unable to mount up for the feature program in St. Louis and fell to 17th in the championship standings.

That was a disappointing end to a season in which he finished among the top 10 in both the Monster Energy Supercross (seventh) and Pro Motocross (eighth) championships.

The highlight of Vohland’s season was a podium finish in third place in the Pittsburgh Supercross round. His best Motocross finish was a seventh at Ironman Raceway.

