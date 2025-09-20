2025 Las Vegas SuperMotocross finale 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence survives mistakes to land on top

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: Jett Lawrence (1:30.965) made a couple of mistakes in the first session, crashing once riding off course at least once. But that did not matter in the least as he jumped to the top of the board as time was running off the clock the first qualification session.

“I had to straighten my bars,” Jett replied to a question from Peacock’s Haley Shanley about his visit to the mechanic’s area. “I tweaked the bars a little bit, but luckily they got straightened. They’re good again. They watered a lot. It’s going to be pretty hot today, so they are trying to keep moisture in it, but that creates a lot of slick spots. I think the next one is going to be faster. It will dry out more and get some more race lines and flowing lines and we make sure to put another good lap in.”

RJ Hampshire (1:31.111) spent most of the session as the fastest rider before being eclipsed by Jett. Hampshire was second.

Hunter Lawrence (1:31.296) kept pace with his brother during his quest to win the 450 championship. He was third.

Eli Tomac (1:31.489) was fast early and held on to finish fourth overall.

Joey Savatgy )1:31.866) rounded out the top five.

Qualification 1 Results

