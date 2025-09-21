Jett Lawrence remains perfect in SuperMotocross finales with Las Vegas Moto 1 win

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: Hunter won Round 2 and needs another victory to take the championship away from his brother, Jett Lawrence.

Jett denied him, however, after moving up from fourth in the opening laps to pass Hunter for second on Lap 10 and Eli Tomac for the lead two laps later.

“I had a good start,” Jett told Peacock’s Will Christian. “I was right behind [Hunter] and I hit [Tomac’s] back wheel and then [Cooper] went around. It took me a bit to find my lines, really and once I found my lines I just tried to stick with them to up the pace and send it. The boys were running really well.”

Jett remains perfect in Moto wins during the SuperMotocross World Championship finales.

Tomac held on to finish second after leading the first two-thirds of the race, which put Hunter in a difficult position. Hunter needs not only to win, but Jett would have to finish third or worse in the second moto to give Hunter an opportunity to score the overall victory.

“I did [feel the track changing] and it was almost as if it was a benefit to be the guy behind,” Tomac told Jason Thomas. “I saw Hunter go inside and I was able to make that pass by darting outside. Once I got passed by Jett, I saw some of his lines and thought, ‘darn, I wish I had caught onto those.’ Next moto, I’ve got to figure that out. Maybe read my pit board better.”

Hunter finished third as those three riders were in a class of their own.

“I got a good start, did what I needed to do up there, but my body couldn’t quite give me the energy I needed this week,” Hunter said. “It’s been tough, but head up. We’re still in it. Going into the last moto, anything can happen.”

Justin Cooper finished fourth, nearly 12 seconds behind Hunter.

Ken Roczen took fifth from RJ Hampshire in the closing laps.

Moto 1 Results

Hunter Lawrence earned the holeshot.

Eli Tomac slotted into the runner-up spot.

Jett Lawrence completed Lap 1 in fourth.

Tomac took the lead from Hunter on Lap 3.

Jett passed Cooper for third on Lap 7.

Jett passed Hunter on Lap 10.

Jett took the lead from Tomac on Lap 12.

Jett beat Tomac to the line by 2.792 seconds.

In Race Notes

Hunter earned the holeshot with Jett Lawrence fourth on Lap 1.

Tomac slotted into second with Justin Cooper completing the top three.

Chase Sexton rounded out the top five on Lap 3.

On Lap 5, the top five stabilized: Tomac, Hunter, Cooper, Jett, and Sexton.

Tomac was not able to ride away from Hunter, however, and the gap was 2.2 seconds on Lap 6.

Jett caught Cooper on Lap 7 and Jett took the position.

As they ran, Jett and Hunter were tied in points. Tomac was one point behind.

Jett caught Hunter on Lap 9.

The battle between Jett and Hunter did not slow them any. They were 1.111 seconds behind on Lap 10.

Jett made the pass for second later on Lap 10.

Jett took the lead on Lap 12.

