Haiden Deegan breaks collarbone in Jo Shimoda crash at Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: Haiden Deegan’s crash with Jo Shimoda on Lap 11 of the SuperMotocross World Championship finale at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway resulted in a broken collarbone, and puts his Motocross of Nations debut in question.

Deegan entered Round 3 of the 2025 SMX Playoffs with a 10-point deficit and did not control his destiny in Las Vegas. He finished second to Jo Shimoda in the first race and needed to win the overall to claim his third 250 SMX title, but he also needed for Shimoda to finish worse than second.

Deegan banged bars with Shimoda in the first turn of the opening lap, sending Shimoda into the middle of the pack. Shimoda recovered and raced to the front of the field. Deegan was waiting for him, and allowed Shimoda to pass him. Once he was second to Shimoda, Deegan rode his rival aggressively, making contact on multiple occasions.

The Lap 10 contact sent both riders to the ground, but Shimoda remounted quickly and remained in second. It was in this incident that Deegan broke his collarbone.

Deegan is scheduled to make his first Motocross of Nations appearance in two weeks at Ironman Raceway, but collarbone injuries typically take longer to heal, and it is unlikely that he will be able to mount up.

Shimoda briefly gave up the second position to Tom Vialle before making a dramatic pass in the final turn to finish second in Moto 2 and score the overall victory. The victory also guaranteed his first SuperMotocross championship.