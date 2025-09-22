SMX 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Las Vegas: Jett Lawrence wins, caps off 2025 SMX championship

The difference between which Lawrence brother won the championship ultimately came down to one position at The Strip at Las Vegas, in Las Vegas, Nevada. With a Moto 1 victory and a second-place finish in the second race, Jett Lawrence prevailed over Hunter Lawrence by one point in the Olympic-style scoring.

For the third consecutive season, Jett emerged as the SuperMotocross World Championship titlist and pocketed $1 million in prize money. While the ultimate results were unsurprising, the method of Jett’s victory left many questions unanswered until the closing laps.

Jett had modest starts in both races, completing Lap 1 of Moto 1 in fourth and Moto 2 in fifth. Jett passed Eli Tomac for the lead on Lap 12 of the first race. He climbed to second with three laps remaining in the final race, and without that position, Hunter would have won the overall via the tiebreaker (better finish in Moto 20). With Triple points on the line for this round, he would have claimed the championship.

On top of the podium following his overall victory, Jett vacillated between being happy for himself and sad for Hunter.

Hunter suffered from a severe cold during the weekend, and after giving up the race lead to Tomac in Moto 1 and settling for second place to Jett, he said his body let him down. It cooperated better in Moto 2, and he scored the race victory, but the extra lost position in Moto 1 cost him a valuable point in the Olympic-style scoring. This was the second straight season the title came down to the final moto of the playoffs, and the second time Jett and Hunter finished 1-2.

Tomac was stoic after the race, accepting that he lost to the Lawrence brothers again — just as he had so many times in 2025 Pro Motocross. Tomac was second to Jett in Moto 1 and finished third in Moto 2. The podium positions were decided by two points among the three strongest riders of the season.

Ken Roczen performed better in his return than he had a right to expect after sitting out most of the Motocross season due to injury. He hovered around the top five throughout the playoffs with a sixth-place finish in Concord, North Carolina, and a fourth-place finish in St. Louis, Missouri. With results of fifth in Moto 1 and fourth in Moto 2 in Las Vegas, he was scored fourth overall.

Justin Cooper rounded out the top five with results of fourth in Moto 1 and sixth in Moto 2. He entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed, but a crash in Turn 1 of Moto 1 in Round 1 put him in a hole from which he could not climb. That round was abbreviated to one moto, and Cooper finished 11th. He improved to eighth overall in Round 2 and finally cracked the top five in Vegas. Cooper finished fifth in championship points.

Here are the 450 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 3 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada:

Results

Overall Results

Moto 1

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Moto 2

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

450 SuperMotocross Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 3 in Las Vegas:

1. Jett Lawrence, Honda [1-2]

2. Hunter Lawrence, Honda [3-1]

3. Eli Tomac, Yamaha [2-3]

4. Ken Roczen, Suzuki [5-4]

5. Justin Cooper, Yamaha [4-6]

6. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna [6-5]

7. Cooper Webb, Yamaha [8-7]

8. Joey Savatgy, Honda [9-8]

9. Justin Barcia, GasGas [11-9]

10. Justin Hill, KTM [14-11]

11. Shane McElrath, Honda [16-10]

12. Coty Schock, Yamaha [13-13]

13. Benny Bloss, Beta [12-14]

14. Chase Sexton, KTM [7-19]

15. Valentin Guillod, Yamaha [19-12]

16. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda [10-22]

17. Dean Wilson, Honda [18-15]

18. Harri Kullas, Husqvarna [17-16]

19. Marshal Weltin, Yamaha [15-20]

20. Derek Drake, Yamaha [20-17]

21. Grant Harlan, Yamaha [21-18]

22. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki [22-21]

SuperMotocross Results

St. Louis 450 Results | 250 Results

zMax Dragway 450 Results | 250 Results

Motocross Results

Pala 450 Results | 250 Results

Hangtown 450 Results | 250 Results

Thunder Valley 450 Results | 250 Results

High Point 450 Results | 250 Results

Southwick 450 Results | 250 Results

RedBud 450 Results | 250 Results

Spring Creek 450 Results | 250 Results

Washougal 450 Results | 250 Results

Ironman 450 Results | 250 Results

Unadilla 450 Results | 250 Results

Budds Creek 450 Results | 250 Results

Supercross Results

Anaheim 1 450 Results | 250W Results

San Diego 450 Results | 250W Results

Anaheim 2 450 Results | 250W Results

Glendale 450 Results | 250W Results

Tampa 450 Results | 250E Results

Detroit 450 Results | 250E Results

Arlington 450 Results | 250W Results

Daytona 450 Results | 250E Results

Indianapolis 450 Results | 250 E/W Results

Birmingham 450 Results | 250E Results

Seattle 450 Results | 250W Results

Foxborough 450 Results | 250E Results

Philadelphia 450 Results | 250 E/W Results

New Jersey 450 Results | 250E Results

Pittsburgh 450 Results | 250E Results

Denver 450 Results | 250W Results

Salt Lake City 450 Results | 250 E/W Results

More SuperMotocross News

Haiden Deegan breaks collarbone Las Vegas crash at Las Vegas

Jett Lawrence wins 450 SMX Championship for third time

Jo Shimoda wins Las Vegas, SMX 250 championship

Jett Lawrence remains perfect with Las Vegas Moto 1 win

Jo Shimoda wins Las Vegas Moto 1

Jett Lawrence survives Q1 Las Vegas mistakes, lands on top of 450 sheet

Third-ranked Seth Hammaker sweeps Las Vegas SMX finale 250 qualification

Hunter Lawrence beats Jett in Las Vegas finale 450 practice

Seth Hammaker sweeps Las Vegas finale 250 practice

Levi Kitchen defends contact with Haiden Deegan

