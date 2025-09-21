Jo Shimoda wins Las Vegas Moto 1, Haiden Deegan crashes, recovers for second

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: Jo Shimoda earned the holeshot, which was critical because passing was at a premium in the opening laps.

Shimoda rode off to a comfortable lead and was given a respite when Haiden Deegan crashed with Ryder DiFrancesco midway through the race.

“I was just focusing on myself,” Shimoda told Peacock’s Jason Thomas. “I got a good start and tried to sprint away right away.”

Shimoda led all 15 laps of the race.

Deegan recovered from his crash quickly and remounted in fourth, and then did what Deegan does. He picked off Tom Vialle and closed the gap on Seth Hammaker as time was running off the clock.

“All I can say is, ‘I’m going to fight.’ ” Deegan told Will Christien. “We’ve got one more moto to go and that’s all I can do.”

Hammaker held onto third.

Fourth-place Tom Vialle and Nate Thrasher rounded out the top five.

Jo Shimoda earned the holeshot.

On Lap 4. Shimoda’s lead over Deegan was 4.6 seconds.

Deegan crash on Lap 6 with Ryder DiFrancesco.

Deegan remounted quickly and recovered to remain fourth.

Deegan lost an additional six seconds with the crash.

Deegan moved into third on Lap 9.

Deegan moved into second on Lap 12.

Shimoda beat Deegan by 2.367 seconds.

In Race Notes

Jo Shimoda earned the holeshot over Seth Hammaker.

Hammaker entered the race third in points with a chance for the championship.

Ryder DiFrancesco jumped into third early, while Haiden Deegan overcame his poor qualification to run fourth.

Tom Vialle rounded out the top five on Lap 4.

DiFrancesco lands sideways and Deegan clips him. Both riders go down, but Deegan recovered quickly.

DiFrancesco remained on the ground for a few laps, but walked to the medical cart on his own power.

Deegan moved up to third on Lap 9 and he closed to within three seconds of Hammaker.

With DiFrancesco’s crash, Nate Thrasher moved into fifth.

Deegan took second from Hammaker on Lap 12. The gap to Shimoda was five seconds.

Shimoda held Deegan at bay, but both riders have the opportunity to win the overall with a Moto 2 victory.

Cole Davies retired with a Lap 2 crash. DiFrancesco exited on Lap 6 after being landed on by Deegan.

More SuperMotocross News

Jett Lawrence survives Q1 mistakes in Las Vegas to land on top of 450 qualification

Third-ranked Seth Hammaker sweeps Las Vegas SuperMotocross finale 250 qualification

Hunter Lawrence beats Jett in Las Vegas finale 450 practice

Seth Hammaker sweeps Las Vegas finale 250 practice

Las Vegas Preview

Levi Kitchen defends contact with Haiden Deegan

Maximus Vohland to miss SMX finale with dislocated elbow

St. Louis 450 Results | 250 Results

Hunter Lawrence scores overall 450 SuperMotocross win in St. Louis

Jo Shimoda wins overall in St. Louis, crashes Haiden Deegan crashes in Moto 2

