Justin Cooper is an ace in the hole for Team USA in the 2025 Motocross of Nations

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Indiana: Justin Cooper went from being an alternate for Team USA to their ace in the hole in the 2025 Motocross of Nations (MXoN) at Ironman Raceway.

Cooper did not know whether he would race as part of the American team as late as Monday morning of this week, but when he got the call to join Eli Tomac and RJ Hampshire, he was ready to answer.

“Thankfully, getting back on the 250, I really enjoy,” Cooper told NBC Sports after posting the fastest lap in his Free Practice session on Saturday. “It’s fun for me and that helps a lot. I had like three or four days on the bike, so it’s not like it took a lot out of my schedule. I just kept training for a week and a half and we got the call on Tuesday, so we’re here, ready to go. So far so good.”

Better than good, as it turns out.

Cooper was the only rider of the three-man squad to lead his group in Free Practice and that could prove to be a critical part of the team’s strategy. Team Australia won their first MXoN last year at Matterley Basin in the United Kingdom and are utilizing the same talent in 2025. Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence were dominant in the final races of Pro Motocross and during the SuperMotocross Playoffs, that the accepted wisdom entering this race was they would be hard to beat.

Both SuperMotocross regulars won their qualification race on Saturday and as a result, they will have the best gate pick.

Cooper was the highest finishing Team USA rider in the qualification races with a third-place result in the MX2 class — and that was not as easy as it might seem. Gate picks for the qualification races were determined by random draw. Team USA drew 35th out of 37 teams at Ironman.

“Last year was a lot more challenging for the USA guys, going overseas, and here on home soil, we raced here a couple of months ago,” Cooper said. “That helps a lot, but either way it’s not easy for a 450 guy to jump down to a 250, but that’s what you have to do sometimes. I’m thankful for the opportunity, for sure, and I’m going to try and make the most of it.”

As a result, Cooper had two obstacles to overcome. He had to quickly relearn the 250 bike and he had to overcome his prerace obstacle.

Cooper’s third-place finish in MX2 and Hampshire’s fourth in the Open class elevated them to fifth overall in qualification, which is a far sight better than 35th.

“Your habits change,” Cooper said of moving down in class. “I can use some of the same habits, but I can be way more aggressive on the 250. It’s a lot less power and I’m used to more, so I’m able to ride a lot more aggressive.”

And that aggression, especially in the opening laps, was a large part of the reason Cooper was assigned to the MX2 (250cc) division. Cooper is one of the best starters in the field, which is an essential part of the equation on the smaller bike. Cooper rocketed to third on the opening lap of his race and never faded.

Cooper was part of the Team USA that won on home soil at RedBud in 2022. He won the MX2 class overall that year with 9-4 scores. This year, much more is expected of him.

With a strong likelihood that Jett and Hunter will win their class, it is essential for Tomac and Hampshire to podium and watch their teammate perform. Cooper needs to win both of his Sunday races to give Team USA an opportunity to win the overall.

“Everyone comes together and everyone wants the same goal,” Cooper said. “And to achieve that goal, you have to help your teammates out. Everyone needs to rely on their teammates for good finishes and come together as one and do the best you can in that way.”

Why is it so important? There are no championship points on the line and this race does not pay out prize money. At stake is patriotic pride.

"[It’s] just the atmosphere when you come to this race,” Cooper said. “You have good camaraderie with the riders. And all the fans around the whole track — especially on home soil. Representing. They are here for you.

“Each part of the track has a different crowd. More noise — and going around the track, the noise follows you. You almost know when there’s [another] US rider behind you because they are all cheering when you go by. It sends chills down your back. It make you that much more motivated and determined to get a good finish.”

