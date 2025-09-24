Chase Sexton withdraws from 2025 Motocross of Nations with injury
Chase Sexton has withdrawn from the 2025 Motocross of Nations (MXoN), to be held at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, from October 3 to 5.
Sexton endoed and landed heavily during the second moto of the SuperMotocross League season finale. He lost consciousness briefly before being carted to the Alpinestars Medical team.
Sexton was diagnosed with a mild concussion following the incident and will undergo further examination this week. He will also be evaluated for a potential shoulder injury suffered in the crash.
This is the second consecutive year Sexton has been forced out of the MXoN because of an accident in the SMX season finale. He was also forced to skip last year’s race after crashing in Las Vegas.
Sexton was part of the winning team in 2022. That was the last time Team USA won the championship and the last time the race was held in the United States.
Replacement riders for Sexton or Haiden Deegan have not yet been announced. Deegan broke his collarbone in the 250 division’s second moto after crashing with the 2025 SuperMotocross champion, Jo Shimoda.
RJ Hampshire, Justin Cooper, and Cooper Webb have expressed interest in joining Team USA.
