Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Lots of laughs and fun in Ryder Cup celebrity event Wednesday at Bethpage
Rodney Childers.jpg
Former Cup champion crew chief Rodney Childers to join JR Motorsports in 2026
Monshun Sales.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Lawrence North High School Wide Receiver Monshun Sales

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bradleyspeech_250924.jpg
Bradley: Bethpage Black is ‘America’s home course’
nbc_golf_donaldspeech_250924.jpg
Donald: Ryder Cup ‘about pride’, not money or rank
nbc_roto_cadehorton_250924.jpg
Horton pulled from latest start out of precaution

Chase Sexton withdraws from 2025 Motocross of Nations with injury

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  Dan Beaver
  
Published September 24, 2025 05:50 PM

Chase Sexton has withdrawn from the 2025 Motocross of Nations (MXoN), to be held at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, from October 3 to 5.

Sexton endoed and landed heavily during the second moto of the SuperMotocross League season finale. He lost consciousness briefly before being carted to the Alpinestars Medical team.

Sexton was diagnosed with a mild concussion following the incident and will undergo further examination this week. He will also be evaluated for a potential shoulder injury suffered in the crash.

This is the second consecutive year Sexton has been forced out of the MXoN because of an accident in the SMX season finale. He was also forced to skip last year’s race after crashing in Las Vegas.

Sexton was part of the winning team in 2022. That was the last time Team USA won the championship and the last time the race was held in the United States.

Replacement riders for Sexton or Haiden Deegan have not yet been announced. Deegan broke his collarbone in the 250 division’s second moto after crashing with the 2025 SuperMotocross champion, Jo Shimoda.

RJ Hampshire, Justin Cooper, and Cooper Webb have expressed interest in joining Team USA.

SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Haiden Deegan sand MXON livery.jpg
Haiden Deegan breaks collarbone in Jo Shimoda crash at Las Vegas
Haiden Deegan’s contact with Jo Shimoda on Lap 11 resulted in a broken collarbone and puts his Motocross of Nations debut in question.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

